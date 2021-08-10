21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2021

By Bonnie Gangelhoff

Welcome to our annual celebration of the next generation of artists! We’ve discovered 21 promising painters under the age of 31 who are worth your attention. Many are recent college graduates, some are pursuing bachelor’s degrees, and a few are in high school. Others are pursuing ongoing education through ateliers, workshops, and independent studies. Their works are diverse in both subject matter and style—from contemporary wildlife to classical figures to impressionistic landscapes. What they have in common, though, are strong skills, fresh approaches, and limitless possibilities ahead as they make their way in the art world.

 

Anthony Bowes

Anthony Bowes, Mid-Morning, oil, 11 x 14.

Anthony M. Cairo

Anthony M. Cairo, Winter Light, oil, 20 x 30.

Morgan Cameron

Morgan Cameron, Forever a Pack, oil, 18 x 24.

Cheyenne Earp

Cheyenne Earp, Illusions, oil, 20 x 20.

Josh Gibson

Josh Gibson, Rauschenberg in the Desert, oil, 48 x 48.

Annie Goldman

Annie Goldman, Self-Portrait, oil, 10 x 8.

Michael Gutierrez

Michael Gutierrez, Galveston Fishing Boat, oil, 11 x 14.

Hannah Harper

Hannah Harper, Run Bunny, Run, oil, 30 x 30.

Mijin Kwon

Mijin Kwon, Rose’s Cafe II, oil, 20 x 16.

Celia Liberace

Celia Liberace, The Three Graces, oil, 44 x 34.

Colter May

Colter May, Our Shared Symbol, oil, 24 x 18.

Jonathan McHugh

Jonathan McHugh, Colorado River Near Canyonlands, oil, 24 x 24.

Kelley Mogilka

Kelley Mogilka, Daydream, oil, 12 x 12.

Fina Mooney

Fina Mooney, Self-Portrait, oil, 12 x 10.

Mattie Ree Neal

Mattie Ree Neal, The Artist, oil, 40 x 30.

Patrick Okrasinski

Patrick Okrasinski, Evening at Low Tide, oil, 14 x 20.

Nicole Parish

Nicole Parish, Queen’s Garden, oil, 20 x 20.

Sarah Stellman

Sarah Stellman, Some of What’s Left, oil, 36 x 48.

Renae Wang

Renae Wang, Midnight Breakfast, oil, 24 x 24.

Mason Williams

Mason Williams, Marble Canyon, oil, 12 x 16.

Heidi Yacoubian

Heidi Yacoubian, Portrait of My Grandfather, oil, 36 x 24.

This story appeared in the August/September 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.

