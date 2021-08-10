21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2021

By Bonnie Gangelhoff

Welcome to our annual celebration of the next generation of artists! We’ve discovered 21 promising painters under the age of 31 who are worth your attention. Many are recent college graduates, some are pursuing bachelor’s degrees, and a few are in high school. Others are pursuing ongoing education through ateliers, workshops, and independent studies. Their works are diverse in both subject matter and style—from contemporary wildlife to classical figures to impressionistic landscapes. What they have in common, though, are strong skills, fresh approaches, and limitless possibilities ahead as they make their way in the art world.