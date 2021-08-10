21 Under 31: Josh Gibson

Young artist to watch in 2021

From: California.

Art Education: BFA from California College of the Arts.

Style: I am wary of words that end in “ism,” but if pressed, I might describe my work as graphic or dynamic realism.

Creative Spark: Early mornings in the desert under golden light, hiking through mountains, and coyotes that get a little too close. Walking through almost any environment seems to provide me with an influx of creativity. Walking submerges me in a different type of thinking.

Second-Choice Career: Mycologist [a scientist specializing in fungi].

Other Passions: Reading and writing. The literary side of my brain helps to inform and contextualize the visual side. I take notes and do sketches throughout the day.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I make a pretty mean spinach pasta.

Best Advice Received: Every form is made up of planes, each of which must differ in hue, saturation, and value, depending on the angle of the light.

Biggest Fear: Falling from the edge of a cliff.

Mantra or Motto: “Thunderous and radiant.”

Favorite Studio Music: David Bowie, Talking Heads, Herbie Hancock, The Kinks, Norma Tanega, Yes, and various podcasts.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: 40 DAYS IN THE DESERT by Jean Giraud.

Future Goals: Work smarter, work larger, and feel the form with more clarity.

Price Range: $400 to $10,000.

Representation: Mark Sublette Medicine Man Gallery, Tucson, AZ; www.joshgib.com.

This story appeared in the August/September 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.