21 Under 31: Josh Gibson

Young artist to watch in 2021
From: California.
Art Education: BFA from California College of the Arts.
Style: I am wary of words that end in “ism,” but if pressed, I might describe my work as graphic or dynamic realism.
Creative Spark: Early mornings in the desert under golden light, hiking through mountains, and coyotes that get a little too close. Walking through almost any environment seems to provide me with an influx of creativity. Walking submerges me in a different type of thinking.
Second-Choice Career: Mycologist [a scientist specializing in fungi].
Other Passions: Reading and writing. The literary side of my brain helps to inform and contextualize the visual side. I take notes and do sketches throughout the day.
One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I make a pretty mean spinach pasta.
Best Advice Received: Every form is made up of planes, each of which must differ in hue, saturation, and value, depending on the angle of the light.
Biggest Fear: Falling from the edge of a cliff.
Mantra or Motto: “Thunderous and radiant.”
Favorite Studio Music: David Bowie, Talking Heads, Herbie Hancock, The Kinks, Norma Tanega, Yes, and various podcasts.
Favorite Work by Another Artist: 40 DAYS IN THE DESERT by Jean Giraud.
Future Goals: Work smarter, work larger, and feel the form with more clarity.
Price Range: $400 to $10,000.
Representation: Mark Sublette Medicine Man Gallery, Tucson, AZ; www.joshgib.com.
This story appeared in the August/September 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.