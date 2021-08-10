21 Under 31: Cheyenne Earp

Young artist to watch in 2021

From: Arizona.

Art Education: BFA from Laguna College of Art & Design. I plan to pursue my MFA in painting this fall at the New York Academy of Art.

Style: Contemporary realism inspired by impressionism.

Creative Spark: Most of my inspiration comes from the world around me. I would describe myself as a creative observer.

Second-Choice Career: I would work with animals. I grew up in a house with six pets, and I often pet sat for family friends.

Other Passions: I enjoy sewing and making my own clothing. I’m a big fan of 1970s-era groovy textiles and ensembles. Quarantine allowed me a lot of time to learn and explore how to work with vintage patterns.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I love secondhand bookstores. I could spend days in the used art book section.

Biggest Fear: My life becoming too stagnant.

Pet Peeve: Slow people. I always seem to be in the fast lane, whether I’m walking down the street or driving on the road.

Quirkiest Trait: When I paint, I keep my hair up in a high bun where I store the brushes I’m using and keep my hands free.

Mantra or Motto: Good things come to those who wait.

Future Goals: To earn my MFA and fulfill my dream of living in Italy.

Price Range: $90 to $1,750.

Representation: www.cheyenneearpfineart.com.

This story appeared in the August/September 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.