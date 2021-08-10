21 Under 31: Morgan Cameron

Young artist to watch in 2021

From: Maine.

Art Education: One year as a painting major at the University of Maine-Orono, and a year at Lyme Academy of Fine Arts in Old Lyme, CT.

Style: Disrupted realism.

Creative Spark: Animals, nature, and the expression of movement.

Second-Choice Career: I have a certification in dog training, and I’ve trained and walked dogs for years while pursuing art. I’ve also had a small Etsy shop for masquerade pieces—I would love to pair that with owning a Halloween haunted farm.

Other Passions: Riding horses, as well as playing music and singing in my family band.

Best Advice Received: From J.R.R. Tolkien, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

Biggest Fear: Losing my husband, Cliff. If true love exists, I was lucky enough to find it, and my life has been so wonderful with him.

Pet Peeve: The concept of “talent.” For me, talent doesn’t really exist. That word dismisses all the hard work, dedication, self-doubt, and growth one faces to get far enough along in their skills to where people recognize them as “talented.”

Favorite Studio Music: Podcasts about scary stories, missing-persons cases, and strange places or occurrences throughout history.

Price Range: $425 to $10,500.

Representation: Abend Gallery, Denver, CO; Equis Art Gallery, Red Hook, NY; www.morgancameronart.com.

This story appeared in the August/September 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.