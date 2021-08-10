21 Under 31: Heidi Yacoubian

Young artist to watch in 2021

From: North Carolina.

Art Education: BFA from Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, MI.

Style: I love realism and impressionism.

Creative Spark: A delight and wonder in my everyday observations.

Second-Choice Career: Pastry chef.

Other Passions: Running, swimming, hiking, and baking.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: My last name comes from my Armenian heritage. My great-grandfather was a skilled jeweler in the Old City area of Jerusalem, and he was passionate about precision, beauty, and the small details in his craft. My family often attributes my love for painting to his enthusiasm and approach to jewelry-making.

Best Advice Received: Don’t forget to eat, sleep, and exercise. It seems basic, but this advice has helped me a lot while trying to solve problems or tackle a big project.

Biggest Fear: Being stranded at an airport. This happened to me many times getting to and from college.

Pet Peeve: When my headphones die unexpectedly, especially in the middle of a good song.

Mantra or Motto: Soli Deo gloria [glory to God alone].

Favorite Studio Music: Khruangbin, a trio from Houston that blends global sounds. Great music for painting, contemplating, and listening in the car.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: THE CHOCOLATE GIRL by Jean-Étienne Liotard. Everything about it is absolutely brilliant.

Future Goals: Grow, learn, and meet new people.

Price Range: $200 to $1,500.

Representation: www.heidiyacoubian.com.