Welcoming Spring: Floral Paintings to Collect

By Allison Malafronte

It’s hard to imagine a more welcoming sight after a long winter than the first buds blooming on a cherry tree, a bright-yellow daffodil stretching toward the sun, or a magnolia tree flaunting its magnificent shades of magenta and pastel pink. Flowers signal life, rebirth, and of course the start of spring—they’re also arguably the most beautiful and colorful specimens on earth.

It’s no surprise, then, that they are popular subjects among artists. As the six painters featured in this portfolio prove, the breadth of floral life offers endless opportunities for artistic appreciation and interpretation. Whether painted in realistic detail or abstracted, captured en plein air or in the studio, designed methodically or spontaneously, these floral works each have stories to tell and warmth to share with those who collect them.