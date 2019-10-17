HeARTS for Horses Benefit

Sponsored by Manitou Galleries & New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding

HeARTS for Horses is a new benefit to engage local artists, collectors, and horse enthusiasts to contribute to the New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding’s vision of “Changing Lives, One Stride at a Time.” Prominent artists have painted original designs on equestrian helmets, which will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The auction and reception take place at Manitou Galleries on Palace Avenue in Santa Fe on Saturday, November 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. To register and purchase tickets online, click here: https://heartsforhorsesnmctr.eventbrite.com.

Participating artists include Gregory Lomayesva, Starr Hardridge, Dan Namingha, Arlo Namingha, Moss Casuse, Tamara Rymer, Arthur Lopez, Toby Morfin, Jim Vogel, Justin Mayrant Gallegos, Nocona Burgess, Monte Yellow Bird, Alvin Gill-Tapia, Carol Nowlin, and Terran Last Gun.

The New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding was founded in 2006 to provide equine-assisted activities and therapies for individuals in our community living with the challenges of special needs. Certified therapeutic riding instructors teach horsemanship and riding skills with the goal of expanding the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of both adult and youth riders.