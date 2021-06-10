Oil Painters of America Online Showcase

Patt Baldino

Gold Finch and Lemons, oil, 11 x 14, www.pattbaldino.com.

Rob Bavier

Rob Bavier, Heritage in Merchant's Row, oil, 18 x 24.Heritage in Merchant’s Row, oil, 18 x 24, www.bavierart.com.

Donna Catotti

Donna Catotti, Circa 1703—Elsfreth Alley, oil, 20 x 16.Circa 1703—Elsfreth Alley, oil, 20 x 16, www.donnacatotti.com.

Barbara Coleman

Barbara Coleman, The Pinnacles, oil, 11 x 14.The Pinnacles, oil, 11 x 14, www.barbaracoleman.com.

Rick J. Delanty

Rick J. Delanty, A Peaceable Kingdom, oil, 18 x 24.A Peaceable Kingdom, oil, 18 x 24, www.delantyfineart.com/events.

Chris Forrest

Chris Forrest, Hazy Morning Hangout, oil, 16 x 20.Hazy Morning Hangout, oil, 16 x 20, www.chrisforrestart.com.

Katherine Grossfeld

Katherine Grossfeld, After School Cookie Time, oil, 18 x 18.After School Cookie Time, oil, 18 x 18, www.katherinegrossfeld.com.

Gayle Levée

Gayle Levee, Montana Sunrise, oil, 12 x 12.Montana Sunrise, oil, 12 x 12, www.gaylelevee.com.

Barbara Levine

Barbara Levine, Broadmoor Afternoon, oil, 20 x 16.Broadmoor Afternoon, oil, 20 x 16, www.barbaralevinearts.com.

Abigail McBride

Abigail McBride, Red, oil, 16 x 12.Red, oil, 16 x 12, www.abigailmcbride.com/blog.

Aline Ordman

Aline Ordman, Morning Fishing, oil, 16 x 20.Morning Fishing, oil, 16 x 20, www.alineordman.com.

Connie Lynn Reilly

Connie Lynn Reilly, Silver Queen, oil, 24 x 18.Silver Queen, oil, 24 x 18, www.conniereilly.com.

Pauline Roche

Pauline Roche, Servers at the Ice Cream Bar, oil, 12 x 24.Servers at the Ice Cream Bar, oil, 12 x 24, www.paulinerochefineart.com.

Claudia Seymour

Claudia Seymour, Mandarins With Murano, oil, 14 x 11.

Mandarins With Murano, oil, 14 x 11, www.claudiaseymour.com.

Kathryn Stats

Kathryn Stats, Shadows on MacDonald Creek, oil, 18 x 24.Shadows on MacDonald Creek, oil, 18 x 24, www.kathrynstats.com.

Leah Wiedemer

Leah Wiedemer, Dublin Sentinel, oil, 18 x 24.Dublin Sentinel, oil, 18 x 24, www.lwiedemer.com.

