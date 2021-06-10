Oil Painters of America Online Showcase

Patt Baldino
Gold Finch and Lemons, oil, 11 x 14, www.pattbaldino.com.
Rob Bavier
Heritage in Merchant’s Row, oil, 18 x 24, www.bavierart.com.
Donna Catotti
Circa 1703—Elsfreth Alley, oil, 20 x 16, www.donnacatotti.com.
Barbara Coleman
The Pinnacles, oil, 11 x 14, www.barbaracoleman.com.
Rick J. Delanty
A Peaceable Kingdom, oil, 18 x 24, www.delantyfineart.com/events.
Chris Forrest
Hazy Morning Hangout, oil, 16 x 20, www.chrisforrestart.com.
Katherine Grossfeld
After School Cookie Time, oil, 18 x 18, www.katherinegrossfeld.com.
Gayle Levée
Montana Sunrise, oil, 12 x 12, www.gaylelevee.com.
Barbara Levine
Broadmoor Afternoon, oil, 20 x 16, www.barbaralevinearts.com.
Abigail McBride
Red, oil, 16 x 12, www.abigailmcbride.com/blog.
Aline Ordman
Morning Fishing, oil, 16 x 20, www.alineordman.com.
Connie Lynn Reilly
Silver Queen, oil, 24 x 18, www.conniereilly.com.
Pauline Roche
Servers at the Ice Cream Bar, oil, 12 x 24, www.paulinerochefineart.com.
Claudia Seymour
Mandarins With Murano, oil, 14 x 11, www.claudiaseymour.com.
Kathryn Stats
Shadows on MacDonald Creek, oil, 18 x 24, www.kathrynstats.com.
Leah Wiedemer
Dublin Sentinel, oil, 18 x 24, www.lwiedemer.com.
Read more about Oil Painters of America’s Salon Show of Traditional Oils here.