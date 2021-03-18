Oil Painters of America Online Showcase

Anna Rose Bain

Curiosity and Chaos, oil, 36 x 24, www.artworkbyannarose.com.

Bonnie Conrad

Hide and Seek, oil, 11 x 14, www.bonnieconrad.com.

Camille Przewodek

Early Birds at Vernazza Beach, oil, 20 x 16, przewodek.com.

Chuck Mauldin

Hillside Habitat, oil, 24 x 30, www.chuckmauldin.com.

Colin Flynn

Melancholia, oil, 12 x 16, www.colinflynnart.com.

F. Michael Wood

The Colors of Music, oil, 30 x 24, www.fmichaelwood.com.

Jan Fontecchio

The Goldfinch, oil, 24 x 24, www.jfontecchio.com.

Jane Lee

Elk Creek, oil, 7 x 9, janeleeart.net.

Jill Wagner

Vega de Carmona Shacks, oil, 9 x 12, www.jillwagnerart.com

Jon Bradham

Crystal Lake Snow Melt, oil, 30 x 40, jonbradham.com.

Karen Lee Crenshaw

Quiet Reflections, Study, oil, 12 x 16, www.karenleecrenshaw.com.

Karen Philpott

Remembering Spring, oil, 24 x 18, www.karenphilpott.com.

Kaye Franklin

Summer Fruit, oil, 16 x 20, kfranklinstudio.com.

Larry Winborg

Sense of Color, oil, 20 x 30, winborg.com.

Liz Bonham

Hill Country Afternoon, oil, 16 x 20, lizbonham.com.

Margret E. Short

Harvest Moon Gladiolas, oil, 30 x 30, www.margretshort.com.

Natasha Isenhour

Sticks and Stones, oil, 12 x 24, www.natashaisenhour.com.

Paul Cheng

Daughter of the Ocean, oil, 24 x 36, https://www.sites.google.com/site/paulchengoilgallery/home.

Sheri Farabaugh

A Tangle of Nasturtiums, oil, 16 x 20, www.sherifarabaugh.com.

Steve Dodge

Rocky Mountain Run-Off, oil, 18 x 24, dodgestudios.com/news-new-work.

Steve Stauffer

Warming Rays, oil, 18 x 24, stevestauffer.fineartstudioonline.com/works.

Terry Widener

Their Appearance Was That of Spirits in the Cold Rain, oil, 14 x 11, www.terrywidener.com.

Thalia Stratton

Le Pigonnet, oil, 30 x 24, www.thaliastratton.com.

 