Oil Painters of America Online Showcase

Anna Rose Bain
Curiosity and Chaos, oil, 36 x 24, www.artworkbyannarose.com.
Bonnie Conrad
Hide and Seek, oil, 11 x 14, www.bonnieconrad.com.
Camille Przewodek
Early Birds at Vernazza Beach, oil, 20 x 16, przewodek.com.
Chuck Mauldin
Hillside Habitat, oil, 24 x 30, www.chuckmauldin.com.
Colin Flynn
Melancholia, oil, 12 x 16, www.colinflynnart.com.
F. Michael Wood
The Colors of Music, oil, 30 x 24, www.fmichaelwood.com.
Jan Fontecchio
The Goldfinch, oil, 24 x 24, www.jfontecchio.com.
Jane Lee
Elk Creek, oil, 7 x 9, janeleeart.net.
Jill Wagner
Vega de Carmona Shacks, oil, 9 x 12, www.jillwagnerart.com
Jon Bradham
Crystal Lake Snow Melt, oil, 30 x 40, jonbradham.com.
Karen Lee Crenshaw
Quiet Reflections, Study, oil, 12 x 16, www.karenleecrenshaw.com.
Karen Philpott
Remembering Spring, oil, 24 x 18, www.karenphilpott.com.
Kaye Franklin
Summer Fruit, oil, 16 x 20, kfranklinstudio.com.
Larry Winborg
Sense of Color, oil, 20 x 30, winborg.com.
Liz Bonham
Hill Country Afternoon, oil, 16 x 20, lizbonham.com.
Margret E. Short
Harvest Moon Gladiolas, oil, 30 x 30, www.margretshort.com.
Natasha Isenhour
Sticks and Stones, oil, 12 x 24, www.natashaisenhour.com.
Paul Cheng
Daughter of the Ocean, oil, 24 x 36, https://www.sites.google.com/site/paulchengoilgallery/home.
Sheri Farabaugh
A Tangle of Nasturtiums, oil, 16 x 20, www.sherifarabaugh.com.
Steve Dodge
Rocky Mountain Run-Off, oil, 18 x 24, dodgestudios.com/news-new-work.
Steve Stauffer
Warming Rays, oil, 18 x 24, stevestauffer.fineartstudioonline.com/works.
Terry Widener
Their Appearance Was That of Spirits in the Cold Rain, oil, 14 x 11, www.terrywidener.com.
Thalia Stratton
Le Pigonnet, oil, 30 x 24, www.thaliastratton.com.