La Quinta Art Celebration Online Showcase

Read more about the La Quinta Art Celebration here.

Annette Hammer

Where the Mountains Meet the Valley, 18 x 40, www.annettehammerart.com.

Doug Anderson

CALYPSO Teapot, 10 x 11 x 8, www.dadesignsf.com.

Elizabeth Frank

Spirit Stag #2, carved found aspen, mesquite, acrylic paint, steel stand, 23 x 23 x 12, www.elizabethfrank.com.

Jason Napier

Ascension, bronze with patina finish, 32 x 11 x 10, www.napierbronze.com.

John Ha

XXL Giant Red Koi With Golden Florals 2022, mixed media, 60 x 96, www.johnhajohnha.com.

John/Christine Designs

Jonathon Stopper

Pendant, white and yellow gold with 10.09 ct Munsteiner-cut pink tourmaline accented with 1.02 ct in VS/F channel-set diamonds, www.simplyjonathons.com.

Maia Leisz

Desert Moonlight, www.maialeisz.com.

Megan Clark

Dewdrop earrings, 18K gold, sterling, tourmaline, emeralds, diamonds, www.meganclarkjewelry.com.

Myra Burg

The Quiet Oboes, www.myraburg.com.

Richard Curtner

Perfetta Armonia, 26 x 22, www.curtnerart.com.

Sarah Goodnough

Elevating Happiness, www.sarahgoodnough.com.

Tom Boatright

