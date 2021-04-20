The Next Generation | Daniel Keys

How has your work evolved in recent years? I’m still drawn to the same subjects that I’ve always been, so my pursuits have not altered much. I’m always endeavoring to better my ability to paint the things I love with accuracy and yet with feeling. I hope to still be on this pursuit at a very old age.

Where do you find inspiration? Nature, mostly. It’s difficult to grow as many flowers as I do and not be inspired to paint them!

What are you most proud of? The Palette Project that I developed with the Scottsdale Artists’ School over the past decade. It’s a free two-day mentorship program for artists between the ages of 17 and 22. About 20 students from around the country are selected based on their skills, passion, and experience. It’s now in its fifth year.

Describe yourself in one word. Human.

Tell us a little bit about your studio. It’s nothing fancy, just a spare room in my house. I’ve put in cool-temperature lights overhead, and a nice Persian rug, but mostly it’s simple and light.

What do you hope to accomplish in the next few years? I hope to create larger works for more visible exhibitions, perhaps in museums.

People would be surprised to learn that… I love household chores. Ironing and vacuuming are among my favorites.

If your home or studio was on fire, what one thing would you save? My dog, Teddy. And a painting by Richard Schmid that I’d grab on the way out.

How has the pandemic changed your art habits over the past year? It didn’t change any of my art habits at the easel, but it did cut out almost all of my travel, so most of the year’s work was completed in studio.

What would you be if you weren’t an artist? An interior designer, probably. But that’s an art too.

Favorite non-art-related thing to do? Gardening.

What galleries represent your work? Legacy Gallery, Scottsdale, AZ; Montana Gallery, Billings, MT; West Wind Fine Art, Walpole, NH; A Sense of Place, Fresno, CA.

This story appeared in the May 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.