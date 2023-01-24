Artists to Watch | Shandy Staab

Guiding the reins

Shandy Staab’s two loves—horses and art—have been constants in her life since childhood. Her equestrian skills and artistic talents were fostered and recognized early on—from winning three national equestrian championships before the age of 10 to winning numerous art contests as a grade schooler. “These two expressions of who I am are as interwoven now as they’ve ever been,” the Colorado-based Staab says.

Growing up on a horse ranch introduced her to the equestrian, agricultural, and outdoor lifestyle in which her paintings are rooted today. Staab invites viewers along for the ride, figuratively, as many of her latest works place the viewer in the position of equine rider or driver. Softly layered brushwork and expressive color further the journey.

As the former co-manager of an equine center, Staab’s expertise in the physical and emotional rehabilitation of horses informs her subjects. “Anatomical correctness and accurate depiction of conformation and stance are of the utmost importance, and they can be difficult to capture,” the artist says. She’s not one to shy away from a challenge, though. “Anything that poses a challenge is interesting for me to paint,” she continues, “because becoming comfortable with the uncomfortable encourages growth.”

As for technique, Staab prefers to give the paint ample time to dry to allow for the addition of nuanced value layers. “Without accurate values,” she says, “the qualities of ‘the real’ are less attainable. Forsaking classical foundation for expression is something I avoid; I believe blending the two makes for intriguing pieces.”

Staab, who earned bachelor’s degrees in fine art and economics from Colorado State University in 2010, has furthered her creative studies with Robert Liberace, David Dibble, and Jay Moore, among others. “They’ve made a lasting impression and continue to impact my career,” she notes. “Aside from those in the art world, just being surrounded by creation and experiencing it through the senses are most inspiring to me.”

That inspiration is paying off. EVERYDAY TREASURES has garnered several awards, most recently honorable mention in the BoldBrush Painting Competition in August 2022. Staab created her latest painting, A GOOD JAG OF HAY, for an invitation-only show at the A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art last fall.

“Throughout my horse-training career, my artwork was always the backdrop, but I’ve now made a 180-degree transition to painting full time,” the artist concludes. “The horses in my life are solely for enjoyment now—and beloved subject matter.” —Beth Williams

representation

www.shandystaab.com

This story appeared in the February/March 2023 issue of Southwest Art magazine.