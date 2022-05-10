Artists to Watch | Katrina Swanson

Sweet memories

Katrina Swanson has always been one to assess and pivot when needed while traveling along her creative path. “Slowing down and being able to think about what direction you want to go as an artist is really important,” the Omaha, NE, oil painter says. Little did she know just how true that would be.

From a young age, Swanson says she felt the need to create, enjoying the process if not always the final product. She studied graphic arts in community college, where she honed her artistic knowledge and skills. “I started to explore photo-realism, using my camera to capture flowers and nature and teaching myself how to paint with watercolor,” she says. “As my photography skills improved, so did my paintings.” So much so that, over time, she earned signature status in the National Watercolor Society.

Although Swanson appreciated watercolor for its vibrant colors, she turned to oil for its drying time, color possibilities, and surface options. Oil enabled her to work larger, and to play with scale and achieve depth through shading and color. With her trusty camera and new-to-her medium, the artist rendered street scenes and objects in Omaha’s Old Market area.

And then life changed dramatically. Swanson had a stroke in November 2016, likely caused by the cancerous tumor discovered during a mammogram just two months later. Surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation followed. The ordeal not only sapped Swanson of her energy, but the stroke affected the right side of Swanson’s body, which forced her to relearn how to paint. “I had to make myself head up to my studio and work; it was a tiring process,” the artist admits.

Swanson’s determination and resiliency kicked in, though, and she rethought her creative work while building on her talents. She currently paints oversized vintage and retro subjects “that are fun and make me happy”—neon signs, toy and gumball dispensers, retro bicycles, and treasure troves of penny candies. The loose photo-realistic style, often with a pop art undercurrent, highlights Swanson’s signature primary-color contrasts showcasing pops of red “often straight from the tube.” These paintings are a celebration of Swanson’s sweet childhood days without any saccharine wistfulness. “They’re a universal reminder of the simple thrill of anticipation and the delight found in the smallest joys,” she says. —Beth Williams

representation

Anderson O’Brien Fine Art, Omaha, NE; Ginger’s Hang Up, Omaha, NE; The Burkholder Project, Lincoln, NE; Robert Paul Galleries, Stowe, VT; www.katrinamethotswanson.com.

This story appeared in the June/July 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.