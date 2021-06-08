Artists to Watch | Dylan Cavin

Graphic connections

Sometimes, the starting point for Dylan Cavin’s paintings can be found in the past. Cavin, who’s based in Oklahoma, collects faded and weathered historical documents such as court orders, bank-draft records, and tax deeds, and then he uses them as the surfaces for his compelling ink and watercolor portraits of Native Americans, cowboys, and wildlife. He also creates bold, colorful acrylic paintings that advertise his years of experience in graphic design, illustration, and comic art.

No matter which materials Cavin is working with, photography—a longtime interest of the artist—is often part of his creative process. His wildlife works may originate from photos taken at the wildlife refuge or the zoo, while his portraits usually depict family, friends, or acquaintances who have posed for photos in Native American clothing. HERE IS OUR LAND, one of the artist’s favorite paintings, is a good example. “I’m never quite sure if a photo shoot will result in usable subject matter, so it’s always rewarding to go through the images and discover pictures I love,” Cavin says. “That was the case for HERE IS OUR LAND, which resulted from an impromptu photo taken on the side of the road. I was hesitant about using the extremely detailed blanket, but it really worked out well graphically.”

In fact, one of Cavin’s favorite aspects of creating is the unexpectedness inherent in the process. “Sometimes it’s a scratchy texture from the palette knife or a color bleed in an ink wash—I love that,” he says. “For me, that’s where the art comes from: those unplanned moments you can’t replicate.” Painting people he knows personally also makes the process more enjoyable; it’s that connection with his subjects that he finds himself discussing most frequently with collectors.

Cavin exhibits his work regularly in regional and national shows, where he has won a variety of awards in both painting and graphics categories. One of his highest honors so far is showing his work at both the Washington, DC, and New York City locations of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. –Allison Malafronte

representation

Tribes 131 Fine Art and Gift Gallery, Norman, OK; Wildfire Gallery, Oklahoma City, OK; WYLD Gallery, Austin, TX; theartofdylancavin.com.