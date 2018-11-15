Artistic Excellence 2018 | Honorable Mention: Elise Zoller

Utah

What inspired your winning entry? I wander the older neighborhoods of Salt Lake City in the morning or early evening in search of buildings that have character and interesting details, such as porch fences or lattice work. I liked the way the light played along the back wall of this porch and that mysterious window on the back wall.

How would you describe your style? I am a realist painter who takes liberties with the truth. I infuse my paintings with imagination.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? Learn how to paint in a disciplined and workmanlike manner, and use that knowledge to set yourself free to paint whatever moves you.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be? An architect. I love engaging both sides of my brain, the artistic and the mathematical.

What is one thing you’ll never paint? I don’t think I’ll ever paint on velvet, but life is long, so I won’t rule it out!

When you’re not painting, what do you enjoy doing? My husband and I enjoy watching TV series and guessing what the scriptwriters will do next with the characters. He and I are both writers, and it’s a fun game we play.

How did you first get interested in art? My mother used to read out loud to my brothers and me when we were young. She read us many of the great novels that N.C. Wyeth illustrated: Treasure Island, Kidnapped, Robinson Crusoe. I found his illustrations compelling.

What galleries represent your work? Phillips Gallery, Salt Lake City, UT; Hopkins Wharf Gallery, North Haven, ME.

