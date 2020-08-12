21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2020: Lauren Sarantopulos

Arizona

Art Education: I started painting as soon as I could hold a brush. My earliest memories of painting are kitchen-table art classes taught by my mom.

Style: Contemporary wildlife art.

Creative Spark: For me, there is nothing more inspiring than the natural world. As an environmental scientist, many of my paintings are influenced by my time spent in the field. One place especially close to my heart is the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Second-Choice Career: Wildlife biologist working in a national park.

Other Passions: Science and research. I have a degree in environmental science and wildlife management, both of which help me understand and convey my message of conservation. Also, backpacking and rock-climbing.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I have played the violin for 12 years and love performing symphony music.

Biggest Fear: Startling a mother grizzly bear while hiking.

Pet Peeve: When people leave trash on trails.

Quirkiest Trait: I love collecting animal bones, which can probably be attributed to my obsession with Georgia O’Keeffe.

Mantra or Motto: From Eleanor Roosevelt, “Do one thing every day that scares you.”

Favorite Studio Music: Indie folk or throwbacks from the ’80s.

Future Goals: I want to utilize both my science and artistic skills for conservation, advocating for wildlife.

Price Range: $500 to $3,500.

Representation: HeArt Box Gallery, Flagstaff, AZ; www.laurensarantopulos.com.

