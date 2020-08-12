21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2020: Kelsey Johnson

Montana

Art Education: Self-taught.

Style: Realistic graphite drawing and oil painting depicting western and wildlife subjects.

Creative Spark: I am overwhelmed by natural beauty—the spectrum of texture as a buffalo’s hide turns from smooth and glossy to thick and woolly, the cool and calming color palette of sagebrush.

Second-Choice Career: Photographer or writer.

Other Passions: Photography, cooking, and myriad outdoor activities including trail running, hiking, hunting, and camping.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: Most of my childhood was spent on horseback. For years I competed in rodeos and barrel races on a crazy little horse named Spirit.

Best Advice Received: From my dad, who said, “If you think you’re green, you’ll ripen. If you think you’re ripe, you’re probably rotten.”

Biggest Fear: Sustaining an injury to my right arm or hand.

Pet Peeve: I cannot stand any lack of respect or care for the environment.

Mantra or Motto: “Have faith, always.”

Favorite Studio Music: There’s always something playing in my studio, and most often it’s a mix of folk and Americana.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: BULL MASSIVE by Jill Soukup.

Future Goals: I hope to develop my skills in oil painting and work with larger canvases. I hope to cultivate representation and rapport in the western art community.

Price Range: $1,000 to $3,500.

Representation: www.kraeartworks.com.

This story was featured in the September 2020 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2020 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

MORE RESOURCES FOR ART COLLECTORS & ENTHUSIASTS

• Subscribe to Southwest Art magazine

• Learn how to paint & how to draw with downloads, videos & more

• Sign up for your Southwest Art email newsletter & download a FREE ebook</a