21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2020: Andrew Cortez

California

Art Education: BFA from Laguna College of Art + Design in Laguna Beach, CA.

Style: Contemporary portraits with an emphasis on mirrored emotions.

Creative Spark: I draw inspiration from movies, music, books, scenery, graphic novels, mountains, golden-brown plains, little mannerisms of people doing everyday things, and artists, artists, artists.

Second-Choice Career: Psychologist or psychiatrist.

Other Passions: Nothing excites me more than a good puzzle.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: Within a short period of not having human interaction, I will begin talking to myself out loud.

Biggest Fear: My biggest fear is realized often, which is falling down a YouTube rabbit hole for hours on end.

Pet Peeve: My pet peeve is cadmium red light. It finds a way to latch onto my clothes, gloves, and headphones.

Mantra or Motto: Expect the unexpected; that way I am never surprised.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: The artist whose body of work I can stare at all day is Pascal Campion. He is a digital story-teller who captures specific emotions incredibly well using color and gesture. Pascal has the ability to strip down and illustrate the core emotions in humans and their interactions.

Future Goals: Have a solo show, travel, become a proficient plein-air painter, create a graphic novel, and animate a short film.

Price Range: $200 to $2,000.

Representation: www.andrewcortezart.com.

This story was featured in the September 2020 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2020 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

