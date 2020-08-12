21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2020

By Bonnie Gangelhoff

Welcome to our annual celebration of the next generation of artists! We’ve discovered 21 talented creatives under the age of 31 who are worth your attention. Many are still in college or recently graduated, while others are pursuing ongoing education through ateliers, workshops, and independent studies. Their works are diverse in both subject matter and style—from wildlife to cowgirls to cityscapes, and from classical realism to expressionism. What they have in common, though, are strong skills, fresh approaches, and limitless possibilities ahead as they make their way in the art world.

This story was featured in the September 2020 issue of Southwest Art magazine.

