21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2019: Shalese Sands

Minnesota

Art Education: I’ve drawn since I could hold a pencil. I have a bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, MN.

Style: Realism. I’ve always been interested in wildlife and equine art. My goal is to achieve that sense of awe and beauty of the sublime in all my paintings.

Creative Spark: Animals have always been my source of inspiration. I’ve been fortunate to travel to places like Africa and Yellowstone National Park. I think it’s important as a wildlife artist to find ways to study and observe your subject matter.

Other Passions: I thoroughly enjoy taking my reference photos.

Best Advice Received: Do what you love as an artist. Trends and styles come and go.

Favorite Studio Music: I listen to everything from instrumental music to Christian rock. I tend to put my earbuds in when I’m in the studio, put my music on shuffle, and let the hours fly by.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: My top three favorite artists are Daniel Smith, Carl Brenders, and Robert Bateman.

Future Goals: Currently I’m working as a full-time receptionist and spending my free time at night and on weekends pursuing my art career. My goal is to become a full-time artist. It’s my dream, and I’m willing to put in as much work as it takes to make it a reality.

Price Range: $300 to $9,000.

Representation: Tabora Gallery, Honolulu, HI; James Krom Natural Images, Rochester, MN;

www.shalesesands.com.

This story was featured in the September 2019 issue of Southwest Art magazine.

