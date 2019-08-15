21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2019: Kenneth Yarus

Montana

Art Education: I studied at the Ashland Academy of Art in Oregon (now the Atelier Maui) and the Grand Central Academy of Art in New York.

Style: I identify with the Romantic movement of the late 18th century. I am moved to capture the emotion and awe-inspiring beauty of nature.

Creative Spark: Great experiences in the wild. I often find them at the end of a long and dusty trail.

Second-Choice Career: Farming.

Other Passions: I love anything outdoors—backpacking, camping, road trips, skiing, and time on a river or lake.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I can not only survive but thrive on a strict diet of cereal.

Best Advice Received: From Russell Chatham, “Just keep showing up.”

Biggest Fear: An asteroid destroying the earth and all the beautiful art we humans have made.

Pet Peeve: People leaving shopping carts in the middle of the parking lot. C’mon, people!

Quirkiest Trait: Obsessively trying to keep the kitchen counter clean.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: When I went to school in New York City, I would go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and see THE TETON RANGE by Thomas Moran. It was hanging next to an amazing campfire painting by Winslow Homer. Those two pieces made me homesick and helped drive my love for the landscape.

Future Goals: To have my work hang in the historic hotels of Glacier National Park.

Price Range: $350 to $11,500.

Representation: Frame of Reference Fine Art, Whitefish, MT; Coeur d’Alene Galleries, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Montana Trails Gallery, Bozeman, MT; Montana Gallery, Billings, MT; Meyer Gallery, Park City, UT; www.kennethyarus.com.

This story was featured in the September 2019 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2019 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

MORE RESOURCES FOR ART COLLECTORS & ENTHUSIASTS

• Subscribe to Southwest Art magazine

• Learn how to paint & how to draw with downloads, books, videos & more from North Light Shop

• Sign up for your Southwest Art email newsletter & download a FREE ebook