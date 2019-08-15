21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2019: Jared Brady

Colorado

Art Education: I take classes from Ken Shanika and Cynthia Feustel. I’ve also attended workshops with Clayton Beck, Quang Ho, and Daniel Keys. The book Alla Prima by Richard Schmid has also played a signiﬁcant role in my art education.

Style: If I had to label my style, I would say representational. I just try to be truthful to what I see.

Creative Spark: I ﬁnd myself drawn to dramatic light and shadow. I live in the Rocky Mountains, so there is no lack of subject matter. I also enjoy going to museums and galleries to view and study artwork.

Other Passions: When I get stuck on a painting or just need a break, it’s nice to sit down at the piano and play one of Chopin’s pieces. I also enjoy ﬁlming and editing videos of my painting process. Recently, I’ve taken my video gear with me to ﬁlm my plein-air excursions in the snow.

Best Advice Received: Paint from life as much as possible. Make every brush stroke intentional. Focus on the fundamentals. Self-evaluate. No fear. No ego.

Biggest Fear: Having a bear sneak up on me while plein-air painting in the forest.

Pet Peeve: Realizing I forgot to clean one of my Rosemary & Co. brushes.

Favorite Studio Music: Either classical, indie folk, or movie soundtracks.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: Rembrandt’s self-portraits.

Future Goals: Complete a series of ﬁgurative paintings. Attempt a few large-scale paintings. Share what I’ve learned by mentoring others.

Price Range: $300 to $3,000.

Representation: Studio 8369, Grand Lake, CO; Jack Meier Gallery, Houston, TX; www.jaredbrady.com.

This story was featured in the September 2019 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2019 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

MORE RESOURCES FOR ART COLLECTORS & ENTHUSIASTS

• Subscribe to Southwest Art magazine

• Learn how to paint & how to draw with downloads, books, videos & more from North Light Shop

• Sign up for your Southwest Art email newsletter & download a FREE ebook