21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2019

By Bonnie Gangelhoff

It’s time once again to celebrate the next generation of artists! In the following pages you’ll meet 21 artists under the age of 31 who are worth watching. Some are still in high school or college, while others are beginning to make their ways in the art world. They hail from around the West and across the country, and their artwork is just as diverse as their home states. From still lifes to figures and from traditional to contemporary, we think you’ll find much to admire in this collection.

This story was featured in the September 2019 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2019 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

