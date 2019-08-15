21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2019

By: |

By Bonnie Gangelhoff

It’s time once again to celebrate the next generation of artists! In the following pages you’ll meet 21 artists under the age of 31 who are worth watching. Some are still in high school or college, while others are beginning to make their ways in the art world. They hail from around the West and across the country, and their artwork is just as diverse as their home states. From still lifes to figures and from traditional to contemporary, we think you’ll find much to admire in this collection.

Victoria Steel

Victoria Steel, The Nature of Time, oil, 14 x 11.

Shalese Sands 

Shalese Sands, Soul Fire, acrylic, 24 x 18.

Ashley Glazier 

Ashley Glazier, Petite Genoise, oil, 10 x 10.

Brandon D. Drake

 

Brandon D. Drake, Prizes, oil, 7 x 5.

Dennon Walantus 

Dennon Walantus, The Trail Along Deep Bay, oil, 24 x 36.

Jared Brady 

Jared Brady, Fortissimo, oil, 18 x 24.

Kenneth Yarus

Kenneth Yarus, Arrival, oil, 18 x 24.

Junyi Liu

Junyi Liu , To Be or Not To Be, oil, 40 x 30.

Libby Humeniuk

Libby Humeniuk, Edging for Heels, pastel, 20 x 30.

Nikita Budkov

Nikita Budkov, East of the Sun, oil, 40 x 30.

Mallery Marsh 

Mallery Marsh, Feelin’ Golden, acrylic, 5 x 7.

Cody Oldham

Cody Oldham, Early in the Morning, oil, 48 x 36.

Paul Rosiak

Paul Rosiak, Bakery, oil, 9 x 18.

Anderson Flanders

Anderson Flanders, Darby, pastel, 20 x 18.

Julie Freund

Julie Freund, Huey Blu, oil, 30 x 30.

Malena Marie

Malena Marie, Thank You, Damon, acrylic, 60 x 48.

Tad Retz 

Tad Retz, Al’s Automotive, acrylic, 6 x 12.

Amber Sampson

Amber Sampson, Motley Crew Waitin’ for the Hunt, oil, 40 x 30.

Alexander Shanks 

Alexander Shanks, Gamblin’ Fever at East Falls, oil, 16 x 20.

Nina Ulett

Nina Ulett, While It’s Spring, oil, 20 x 16.

Steven McDonald 

Steven McDonald, Alameda Ironworks, oil, 9 x 12.

