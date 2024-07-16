21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch, 2024
Welcome to the 25th edition of our special feature spotlighting young artists working today. The 21 artists under the age of 31 in this article create using a variety of mediums and techniques. Their works are a testament to the creativity and talent still arriving to the art scene.
Rachel Brownlee
Eliza Hoffman
Cody Kamrowski
Guadalupe Hernandez
Allie Louise
Eric Leichtung
Jaivin McCoy
Spencer Simmons
Joshua Stewart
Meghan Murray
Lakin Ceral Epaloose
Louisa Lorenz
Leslie De Leon
Livia Lynne Miller
Nelson Tucker
Madelynn Mutter
Mark Baral
Summer Spitsbergen
Olivia Stude
Samuel C. Walter
Abigail Crow
