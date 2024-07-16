21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch, 2024

By: |

21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch, 2024

Welcome to the 25th edition of our special feature spotlighting young artists working today. The 21 artists under the age of 31 in this article create using a variety of mediums and techniques. Their works are a testament to the creativity and talent still arriving to the art scene.

Rachel Brownlee

Loading Out, charcoal, 36 x 24.

Eliza Hoffman

That’s My Girl, oil on canvas, 11 x 14.

Cody Kamrowski

The Painter Reflected, oil, 30 x 24.

Guadalupe Hernandez

Los Hijos Mayores, oil on linen, 80 x 60.

Allie Louise

Heart and Soul, soft pastel, 48 x 48.

Eric Leichtung

Neversink River, oil on panel, 10 x 8.

Jaivin McCoy

Eternal Gaze, graphite, 14 x 11.

Spencer Simmons

Self Portrait with Rose, oil on linen mounted to panel, 36 x 24.

Joshua Stewart

Sunrise at the Tack Shed, oil, 22 x 28.

Meghan Murray

U.S. to Pull 40,000 out of Vietnam by Christmas (Oct. 13, 1970), oil on linen-mounted panel, 48 x 48.

Lakin Ceral Epaloose

Ya’onne, oil on canvas, 20 x 16.

Louisa Lorenz

Be the Light, oil on panel, 16 x 20.

Leslie De Leon

Between Two Worlds, oil on canvas, 48 x 48.

Livia Lynne Miller

At Bay, oil on panel, 20 x 16.

Nelson Tucker

Brought to Light, scratchboard, 10 x 8.

Madelynn Mutter

Going For It, oil on wood, 24 x 12.

Mark Baral

Boatyard Afternoon, oil, 11 x 14.

Summer Spitsbergen

Under A Tucson Sky, oil on canvas, 24 x 36.

Olivia Stude

One of the Flowers, oil on board, 24 x 18.

Samuel C. Walter

Mrs. G, oil on canvas, 60 x 50.

Abigail Crow

Vermillion Symphony, 40 x 50.

This story appeared in the August/September 2024 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Subscribe today to read every issue in its entirety.

COMMENT