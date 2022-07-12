21 Under 31 | Xandra Squier

Young artist to watch in 2022

State in Which You Reside: California.

Art Education: I’m a senior studying fine art at Laguna College of Art and Design.

Style: Impressionism with movement and color.

Creative Spark: Daily life experiences such as listening to music and being in nature.

Second-Choice Career: Psychology. I’d like to learn more about how our minds work and the science behind emotion.

Other Passions: Spending my free time outdoors, whether hiking or going to the beach with friends, and traveling.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: The styles and craftsmanship of the 1950s and 1960s really inspire me. I have a running collection of clothes and other memorabilia dating back to the ’50s.

Best Art Advice Received: Don’t wait, just paint! My art has improved over the past year from painting almost daily and being willing to make mistakes.

Biggest Fear: Not taking enough risks in life.

Pet Peeve: Painting en plein air in rainy or windy conditions.

Mantra or Motto: Author Bob Proctor said, “If you can hold it in your head, you can hold it in your hand.” It reminds me that you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

Favorite Studio Music: Lo-fi beats from around the world. My favorites have been from Japan and Brazil.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: IRISES by Vincent van Gogh. I saw it in person and was captivated by its color and movement.

Future Goals: To continue to progress as an artist, experimenting and developing a unique style.

Representation: www.xandrasquier.com.

To read the full list of 21 Under 31 artists for 2022, click here.

This story appeared in the August/September 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.