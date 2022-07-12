21 Under 31 | Liz Hovley

Young artist to watch in 2022

State in Which You Reside: Utah.

Art Education: For almost a decade in childhood, I took art lessons from a knowledgeable teacher. Her kindness and honesty were crucial to my artistic, and personal, evolution.

Style: Southwestern contemporary.

Creative Spark: My passion for learning.

Second-Choice Career: Ironically, I tried to quit art about five years ago and attended business school. I recently completed my business degree—and have found a niche in art.

Other Passions: Creating a beautiful life for myself and others, keeping my body and mind fit, and spending time with family and friends.

Best Art Advice Received: My dad read biographies of successful individuals, primarily athletes, to me when I was a girl. He talked about how consistent practice made them superstars. These stories impacted my views about what I could achieve with my art through daily practice and effort.

Pet Peeve: I dislike people using the phrase “starving artist” or implying that great artistry is correlated with pain or suffering.

Mantra or Motto: Find joy in the journey.

Favorite Studio Music: I listen to musicals or play Star Trek episodes.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: I admire Addison Lloyd and Melissa Peck for their use of color and skill in combining interesting patterns.

Future Goals: I have a profound respect for abstract artists and am learning how to incorporate their incredible color choices, brilliant composition, and carefree linework into my work.

Price Range: $3,500 to $15,000.

Representation: www.lizhovley.com.

