21 Under 31 | Grant Perry

Young artist to watch in 2022

State in Which You Reside: Texas.

Art Education: Four-year program at Grand Central Atelier.

Style: Realism.

Second-Choice Career: I’ve always been fascinated with blacksmithing and think it would be a fun career path if painting failed.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I play pool competitively.

Best Art Advice Received: Don’t copy what you see; instead, use it to inform your decisions when painting or drawing to create an informed representation of reality.

Biggest Fear: That I become comfortable and stop improving my technique and understanding of painting, and that I don’t continue to push myself to constantly improve and learn.

Pet Peeve: That decaf coffee exists; or, seeing titanium white as the primary white on artists’ palettes.

Quirkiest Trait: How particular I am about my coffee.

Mantra or Motto: If you’re going to do anything, do it to the best of your abilities.

Favorite Studio Music: My music taste is all over the place, but anything by EDEN, Russian Circles, Novo Amor, or Iron & Wine.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: This is probably the hardest question for me to answer. Two pieces that I look at often are A BASHI-BAZOUK by Charles Bargue and A MAID ASLEEP by Johannes Vermeer.

Future Goals: I want to launch a YouTube channel in the near future, as well as travel to Iceland to do landscape studies for large studio paintings.

Price Range: $1,500 to $16,000.

Representation: www.grantperryart.com.

To read the full list of 21 Under 31 artists for 2022, click here.

This story appeared in the August/September 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.