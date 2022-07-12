21 Under 31 | Emily Ann Dutkiewicz

Young artist to watch in 2022

State in Which You Reside: California.

Art Education: Bachelor’s degree in fine art with an emphasis in visual arts from California State University-San Marcos in 2020.

Style: Acrylic compositions with a selective color palette and bold linework depicting angles of the American cowboy, rancher, and rodeo culture of the Southwest.

Creative Spark: Horses. For the past 14 years I’ve learned how to ride, compete, participate in horse rescue, and teach others how to ride.

Second-Choice Career: Along with my emerging painting career, I’m also a full-time high school art teacher.

Other Passions: I’ve been singing, playing guitar, and writing music since I was a child.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I hadn’t used paint as a medium until I took a mandatory painting course in college.

Best Art Advice Received: My painting professor said, “Trust in the paint, trust in the process. Take time to step back and let the painting, not your mind, push you forward.”

Pet Peeve: Shuffling canvases around in my small apartment. Getting a separate studio space is currently in the works!

Quirkiest Trait: I love wearing cowboy hats.

Mantra or Motto: Give the support that you’re striving to receive.

Favorite Studio Music: Country music, especially outlaw/folk country.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: I greatly admire the modern approach of western artists Chloé Marie Gaillard Burk, Jon Flaming, and Logan Maxwell Hagege.

Future Goals: Paint full time and connect with audiences who appreciate western art and culture.

Price Range: $1,500 to $6,000.

Representation: www.emilyannvisualartist.com.

This story appeared in the August/September 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.