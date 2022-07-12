21 Under 31 | Emily Ann Dutkiewicz

Young artist to watch in 2022
State in Which You Reside: California.
Art Education: Bachelor’s degree in fine art with an emphasis in visual arts from California State University-San Marcos in 2020.
Style: Acrylic compositions with a selective color palette and bold linework depicting angles of the American cowboy, rancher, and rodeo culture of the Southwest.
Creative Spark: Horses. For the past 14 years I’ve learned how to ride, compete, participate in horse rescue, and teach others how to ride.
Second-Choice Career: Along with my emerging painting career, I’m also a full-time high school art teacher.
Other Passions: I’ve been singing, playing guitar, and writing music since I was a child.
One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I hadn’t used paint as a medium until I took a mandatory painting course in college.
Best Art Advice Received: My painting professor said, “Trust in the paint, trust in the process. Take time to step back and let the painting, not your mind, push you forward.”
Pet Peeve: Shuffling canvases around in my small apartment. Getting a separate studio space is currently in the works!
Quirkiest Trait: I love wearing cowboy hats.
Mantra or Motto: Give the support that you’re striving to receive.
Favorite Studio Music: Country music, especially outlaw/folk country.
Favorite Work by Another Artist: I greatly admire the modern approach of western artists Chloé Marie Gaillard Burk, Jon Flaming, and Logan Maxwell Hagege.
Future Goals: Paint full time and connect with audiences who appreciate western art and culture.
Price Range: $1,500 to $6,000.
Representation: www.emilyannvisualartist.com.
