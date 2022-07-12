21 Under 31 | Eli Walters

Young artist to watch in 2022

State in Which You Reside: New Mexico.

Art Education: Almost entirely self-taught.

Style: I’m a painter with a fondness for using still lifes to study light and the interaction of objects.

Creative Spark: The landscape’s changing light, color relationships, and constant state of flux.

Second-Choice Career: Carpentry. It always seems to scratch my creative itch.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I’ve always secretly wanted to be a troubled novelist, holed up in a Moroccan hotel room with a typewriter and a bottle of red.

Best Art Advice Received: You can learn everything you need to know about oil painting in 10 minutes; the rest is practice.

Biggest Fear: If my biggest fear isn’t the existential dread of death or a life devoid of meaning, it would likely be sharks.

Quirkiest Trait: I use only one spoon throughout the day. I hate using more utensils than necessary. The quality of the spoon is of the utmost importance.

Mantra or Motto: “I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and doggone it, people like me.” —Al Franken as Stuart Smalley

Favorite Studio Music: I change up my studio music to fit my mood.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: Giorgio Morandi is a favorite for his use of line and ability to keep things from looking overworked.

Future Goals: Just keep going, keep making paintings, and keep evolving as an artist.

Price Range: $300 to $4,000.

Representation: MoMo Taos, Taos, NM; Commerce Gallery, Lockhart, TX; Instagram: @elilwalters.

