Show Preview | Woolaroc Retrospective

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve, Bartlesville, OK

October 14-December 3

In 2013, The Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve launched its biennial exhibition and sale dedicated to showcasing important contemporary artists of the West. In each edition of the event, titled The Woolaroc Retrospective Exhibit and Sale, the museum invites a new, small group of artists to participate. Not only do the artists each have a mini-retrospective of around five works that are loaned to the museum from private collections, but they also will exhibit new art that is available to purchase.

It’s a winning combination, as collectors are always excited to learn more about the exhibitors and the museum raises funds for its collections. Finding the artists for every Retrospective is a unique task for the museum. As museum director Shiloh Thurman explains, “We try to meet each artist personally prior to asking them to commit to the show.” The museum reviews their full body of work and how it fits into the Woolaroc’s mission, with Thurman saying, “We’re a Southwest museum, so we like Southwestern landscape art and cowboy artwork.”

The sixth edition, taking place October 14 through December 31, features 11 top-tier artists who represent a breadth of subject matter and mediums. They are William Alther, Thomas Blackshear II, Tom Browning, Scott Burdick, Glenn Dean, Jane DeDecker, Ralph Oberg, Dan Ostermiller, Roseta Santiago, Mian Situ and Daniel Sprick.

Among the retrospective artwork, collectors will be able to view Alther’s 2019 painting SEASONAL BRASS depicting a majestic elk as if it’s the leader of the lands; the 2016 painting A COWBOY’S ROMANCE by Dean that shows an intimate moment between a cowboy and his companion while the sun sets; Sprick’s IRON MOUNTAIN that combines his signature still life with landscape; and Santiago’s NAVAJO SON that shows her adeptness at subject matter and technique. Other highlights are Blackshear’s 2022 portrait NEON COWBOY, Browning’s oil painting UPHILL CHASE, Burdick’s farm scene FAR AWAY, Situ’s THE CALICO DRESS, FAMILY LAUNDRY, 1906, Oberg’s vast nature painting THE WILD HEART OF ALASKA, and bronzes THE RAIN IN ROME by DeDecker and CAZADOR by Ostermiller.

Opening day events, on October 14, include two artist demonstrations and the main exhibition, sale and dinner. Tickets to the festivities are available through the museum’s website as well as setting up to proxy bid if unable to attend in person. The sale of the new work by the 11 exhibitors will be by draw and anything that remains available after the opening can be purchased through the close of the exhibition.

Being a smaller event with less than a dozen exhibitors in each iteration, collectors can have longer one-on-one conversations with the artists. “Collectors really like the personal and intimate nature of the show,” says Thurman. “We strive to create a personal relationship with all of the patrons that come to the show as well as with the artists. We try to make it as friendly and inviting as possible.” —Rochelle Belsito

