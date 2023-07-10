Show Preview | Western Visions Art Show & Sale

National Museum of Wildlife Art, Jackson, WY

September 9-October 1

Western Visions is the National Museum of Wildlife Art’s largest and longest-running fundraiser and is one of the signature events of the citywide Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival. For the 36th year, top contemporary wildlife artists and collectors from around the world will congregate at the museum in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

During Western Visions, running September 9 to October 1, an evening sale and auction for a wide selection of art takes place on September 14. The money raised from this fundraiser supports the museum and its mission to public accessibility to the art collection and free educational programming for pre-K through grade 12, as well as an annually awarded Dick Jennings fine art scholarship. The museum, which is an award-winning facility across from the National Elk Refuge, draws an international crowd to this critically acclaimed gathering.

Collectors can bid on over 30 pieces and are able to peruse over 140 artworks for direct purchase. The bidding and/or entry process may be conducted in person, online via LiveAuctioneers and Bidsquare, or by proxy. Many of the participating artists plan to attend Western Visions, and all attendees may enjoy some dessert during the after-party celebration to conclude the evening. Michelle Dickson, the director of NMWA programs and events, shares, “This event truly features something for every type of art lover. Whether seasoned or just starting out, collectors have access to an amazing array of wildlife subject matter, artistic techniques, price points and artist backgrounds.”

The exhibition and sale features many artists from the museum’s permanent collection, and nearly all have exhibited in previous years. Artists participate through invitation only. “This year we are proud to welcome 14 new artists to the field of 170-plus. We are so appreciative of their dedication to the museum!” adds Dickson.

Painter George Hallmark debuts at Western Visions with his painting THE SENTINEL, featuring a noble peacock stationed by a gate that opens to a lush garden. The cascade of pink flowers over the aged wall echoes Hallmark’s previous treatments of urban Spanish-style architecture meeting verdant foliage and tropical renditions of pastoral people and animals.

Another newcomer to the show, Starr Hardridge, presents FERAL HEART, depicting an American paint horse in Southwestern beadwork aesthetics. His prismatic geometric portrayals of American wildlife are inspired by traditional Muscogee imagery and motifs.

LOVIN’ SPOONFUL offers a salutation to artist Timothy David Mayhew’s fellow Southerner, the roseate spoonbill. The distinctive blush of this wading bird plays against the water’s powder blue surface as it hunts for fish or crustaceans in profile.

These pieces are more than portraits of animals; collectively, the exhibition reveals an emerging conversation. “Over the past few years, we have seen an increased amount of messaging surrounding ecology and conservation,” says Dickson. “We feel very fortunate to receive and display such thoughtful artworks.” —Janae Mancheski

