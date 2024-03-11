Show Preview | Women Artists of the West’s Woolaroc Invitational

Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, Bartlesville, OK

May 4-August 4

The Women Artists of the West is in its 54th year celebrating and supporting the work of women painters and sculptors. In May, the group marks a momentous occasion in partnering with the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve for its 2024 Invitational Exhibition & Sale. The show, on view May 4 through August 4, will include the artwork of 37 nationally award-winning artists.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the Women Artists of the West’s Invitational this year,” says Shiloh Thurman, director of the Woolaroc. “Women artists are often underrepresented in the museum world, and we believe that by showcasing some of their amazing talent we can give them the recognition they deserve.”

Among the selected exhibitors are Carol Amos, HR Kaiser, Margaret Drake, Addren Doss, Sherry Cobb-Kelleher, Leslie Kirchner, Vicki Pedersen and Terri Wagner, to name a few.

The festivities surrounding the event will be an exciting way for visitors to delve into learning about the WAOW organization, its artists and hear about collecting trends. At 10 a.m. on May 4, the museum will open its doors with a public demonstration from select exhibiting artists. During this time the artists will be discussing their work and showing off their processes. Following, at 1:30 p.m., a panel will take place with Thurman, Oklahoma Arts Council and fine art publication representatives to discuss trends in Western art collecting. Throughout the day, attendees can preview the exhibition.

At 6 p.m., the ticketed reception will begin. This is when all the artworks will be available to purchase for the first time through set price bid boxes. Tickets to the event and bidding by proxy can be set up through the Woolaroc’s website (woolaroc.org). Any unsold art will be available to purchase at the museum until the show closes on August 4.

For a complete preview of the event before opening day, a catalog will be available on the websites for both the organization and the museum beginning April 10. Sneak peeks of artwork from the show also will appear on the WAOW Facebook page to help build anticipation for the exhibition. —Rochelle Belsito

contact information

womenartistsofthewest.org

