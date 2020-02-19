Show Preview | Women Artists of the West

Tucson, AZ

Settlers West Galleries, March 27-April 17

This story was featured in the March/April 2020 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art March/April 2020 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

FIFTY YEARS AGO, doors swung open much more widely and easily for men than for women in almost all professions—and the art world was no exception. Then along came four western women in the arts, determined to see things change. They established what now is known as Women Artists of the West, a nonprofit organization that includes more than 300 members working in a broad range of mediums, genres, and styles. The one thing they have in common: “a very high quality of fine art,” says Jan DeLipsey, a Texas-based painter and Signature member.

That diversity and quality are on display during multiple events this year celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary, its jubilee year as a powerful supporter of women in the arts. Its National Juried Exhibition & Sale kicks off the festivities on Friday, March 27, at Settlers West Galleries in Tucson, AZ. The show features 136 works of painting, scratchboard, and sculpture, including 15 “jumbo” wall pieces that measure up to 1,000 square inches. As many as 65 of the artists are expected to be on hand for the opening-night reception.

“This is a cream-of-the-crop exhibition, and Settlers West is a highly respected gallery. It’s a beautiful space, so the venue itself is a treat,” says president Mary Ann Cherry, a Master Signature member and Idaho-based painter. A second jubilee show, titled WAOWing the Wind River Valley, takes place in June in Dubois, WY, and is open to all members.

California painter Gloria Bilotta was a founder and the first president of what originally was known as Women Artists of the American West. At the time, opportunities for women to exhibit and sell their art were poor, compared to their male counterparts, Cherry says. “It was all a man’s game. People didn’t give women artists of any genre as much respect.” To raise funds, Bilotta and others organized women’s rodeos for a number of years. Gradually they secured larger and more well-known exhibition venues.

The organization’s name change reflects its broader scope, which today welcomes women artists of the western world and includes a handful from Canada and Australia. What hasn’t changed is its commitment to creating opportunities for its members, with marketing tips and other educational offerings as well as exhibitions. As Cherry puts it, “We try not to be just a number on a roster. We want to be a heartwarming group with a lot of camaraderie.”

Among the exciting entries in this year’s juried show, DeLipsey says, is work by watercolor artist Laurel Lake McGuire of Wyoming. “There are not many watercolorists in the western tradition, and when you see her art, it brings a feeling of celebration,” she says. Other top artists represented include last year’s Master Signature winner Mejo Okon of Albuquerque, NM, who produces striking western imagery in oils, and scratch-board artist and founding member Judy Fairley of Clarkston, WA. “We still have a lot of western artists among our members but also everything from contemporary abstract to extreme photorealism and contemporary sculpture,” Cherry says. “There’s always something exciting for everyone.” —Gussie Fauntleroy

contact information

208.524.1284

www.waow.org

This story was featured in the March/April 2020 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art March/April 2020 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

MORE RESOURCES FOR ART COLLECTORS & ENTHUSIASTS

• Subscribe to Southwest Art magazine

• Learn how to paint & how to draw with downloads, books, videos & more from North Light Shop

• Sign up for your Southwest Art email newsletter & download a FREE ebook