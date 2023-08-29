The Roundup | The Russell

The Russell achieves $5.4 million in gross sales during its slate of events held August 16 to 19.

The C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, Montana, hosted its popular Western art experience, The Russell, from August 16 to 19. A premier fundraiser for the museum, the event kicked off with the Art Preview Party that gave attendees the first chance to view auction artwork in person. Guests also could mingle with artists as well as to explore the C.M. Russell Museum where it was held.

The next day, Thursday, August 17, the First Strike auction, devoted to contemporary artists, took place at 5 p.m. leading up to Friday’s signature events. On August 18, beginning at 11 a.m., the Meadow Lark Country Club hosted the museum’s popular Art in Auction, a quick draw that ends in a live auction where participating artists donate 100 percent of hammer price to the museum. Following was The Russell Live Auction, where bidders vied for significant historical and contemporary works of art.

In all, The Russell achieved $5.4 million in gross sales and saw highlights across categories. Works by Charles M. Russell, for whom the museum is named, continued to show their dominance. His oil painting PIEGANS was the top lot of the sale at $2.65 million, a price just above its presale estimate of $2.6 million to $3 million. The work was one of the artist’s most recognized subjects and painted at the prime of his career.

Three other works by the cowboy artist landed in the top five. HUNTER’S REST at $375,000 was shy of its low estimate of $400,000. Selling within their estimates were CAVALRY MOUNTS FOR THE BRAVE (est. $250,000-$350,000) at $300,000 and the MOSE KAUFMAN / FRIEND MOSE LETTER (est. $200,000-$300,000) from June 5, 1926, that sold for $250,000. Rounding out the five highest earners was a work by Taos Society of Artists member Joseph Henry Sharp titled GOVERNOR’S SON (est. $80,000-$100,000) that sold for $70,000.

Contemporary art is a cornerstone of The Russell events and collectors continued to respond favorably to the offerings. Sally Vannoy’s wildlife painting BACHELOR PAD (est. $15,000-$20,000) landed at $17,920, while the animal-themed bronze ALASKA HIGHWAY, by Mike Barlow, achieved $30,800 against an estimate of $28,000 to $30,000. A steamboat painting by Andy Thomas, titled THE WHITE CLIFFS OF MONTANA, came in at $42,000 to sell within its presale estimate of $38,000 to $48,000. Colt Idol’s HEART AND SOUL (est. $13,000-$16,000) and Jeremy Winborg’s BATTLE WHERE THE GIRL SAVED HER BROTHER (BATTLE OF THE ROSEBUD) (est. $28,000-$32,000) were two colorful paintings that exceeded expectations at $19,040 and $33,600, respectively.

