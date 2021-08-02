Show Preview | The Russell

C.M. Russell Museum, Great Falls, MT

August 19-21

The C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, MT, is a landmark institution for western art and history. The recently expanded complex is home to more than 3,000 works, 16 exhibition galleries, an outdoor sculpture garden, and the historic Russell home and studio. The museum’s namesake is, of course, famed western artist Charles M. Russell, and nearly 1,000 of his creations are in the museum’s collection, along with work by his contemporaries and today’s artists.

One of the museum’s signature events is its annual auction, The Russell. For more than 50 years, the auction has featured both historic and contemporary western art, and this year just over 200 lots are on the block. About 25 of those are historic artworks, including 13 of Russell’s works in oil, watercolor, and sculpture. His 1908 oil titled PIEGANS is perhaps the standout lot of the sale and carries a pre-sale estimate of $2.5 to $3 million. Other notable historic artworks are pieces by E. Irving Couse, John Fery, Edward Borein, Frederic Remington, and more.

The bulk of the auction is composed of contemporary pieces from 111 artists, including 21 members of the Russell Skull Society, a group of artists recognized by the museum for their commitment to the West, craftsmanship, generous spirit, and close relationships with collectors. Society members include Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey, Carol Hagan, Jennifer Johnson, Don Oelze, Chad Poppleton, and Brett James Smith.

The live auction takes place outdoors on the museum grounds at noon on Saturday, August 21. Online bidding is also available. Earlier that morning, art historian Dr. Larry Len Peterson discusses his landmark new book on western art, The American West Reimagined.

Other events planned during the weekend include an Open House on Thursday, August 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. during which art lovers can preview the auction artwork and meet many of the participating artists. On Friday, August 20, the popular Art in Action Quick Draw returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s followed by a new event, the Artist Stampede, during which many of the artists present live demonstrations. All of these events take place at the museum.

Duane Braaten, the museum’s director of art and philanthropy, is looking forward to the reunion of friends and followers of The Russell during a new season for the event. “The Russell has historically taken place in March, and this is the first time we’re holding it in August,” he says. “We’re looking forward to being back on the museum grounds after the campus expansion, and to showing attendees the excellent work coming off the easels of the contemporary artists along with the rare historic works made available from both private and public collections.” –Allison Malafronte

This story appeared in the August/September 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.