The Roundup | Governor’s Art Show

A Record-Breaking Night for The 32nd Annual Colorado Governor’s Art Show!

The 32nd annual Colorado Governor’s Art Show has been a resounding success! This year, the award winners were chosen from an impressive collection of 62 talented Colorado artists who showcased their works in a variety of mediums, styles and techniques. The Opening Night Gala was an exciting event with record-breaking sales and attendance—making it one of the largest juried fine art shows to ever be held in the state.

“Every year the show just gets better and better, and this year’s show’s Opening Night Gala was tremendously successful with record-breaking sales and attendance. Colorado Governor Jared Polis was also in attendance for the Gala. This year’s show is such a diverse show with something for everyone.” – Ruth Scott, Show Director

The artwork was judged by members of the show committee based on creativity, originality, technique, the quality of artistic composition and overall appearance. The show provides a platform for Colorado artists to showcase their incredible talent and have their work recognized at the highest level.

Arvada-based artist Jen Starling was awarded Best of Show for her stunning oil painting REBOOT. Ten other artists from across Colorado also received Awards of Merit. The 2023 Artist’s Choice and People’s Choice awards are still to be announced, but the recipients will join an illustrious list of past winners such as 2022 awardees Gregory Block, who won Artist’s Choice, and Desmond O’Hagan, who took home the People’s Choice award.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was also in attendance for the Gala, expressing his appreciation for the diverse range of artwork and skills on display. With pieces from a wide variety of genres, there truly is something for everyone to appreciate.

With such an immense display of fine art combined with overwhelming support from the community, this event will certainly be remembered by all who attended! If you weren’t able to make it to the Opening Night Gala, don’t worry! You can still view all of the artwork on their website www.governorsartshow.org or visit the Loveland Museum at 503 N. Lincoln Ave, Loveland, Colorado, to see it in person. You can also purchase artwork that has not been sold yet through their online store. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity and be sure to take advantage while the show is still open through Sunday, June 11th. We hope you enjoy viewing these amazing works of art as much as we do!