Show Preview | 20th Anniversary Celebration

Sorrel Sky Gallery, Durango, CO

June 3

On April 5, 2002, western art expert and art consultant Shanan Campbell officially launched Sorrel Sky Gallery in downtown Durango, CO, with the goal of establishing “meaningful connections between the artists it represents and the clients it serves,” as she describes it. Campbell applied that same business philosophy to a second location she opened in Santa Fe, NM, in 2014. Over the past two decades, the gallery has faced and overcome a range of challenges—among them the highly destructive Missionary Ridge wildfire near Durango in June 2002, the 2008-2009 economic downturn, and of course, the past two pandemic years. Through it all, she notes, “the reality has always been that there’s no quitting. I just have never entertained doing anything else.”

A well-earned spirit of celebration is sure to reign throughout the gallery’s anniversary year, beginning this spring in both gallery locations. With a judicious two-month delay in light of pandemic precautions, the big party marking the milestone itself takes place on Friday, June 3, in Durango, where it all began. “All our artists who can attend will be there, and we’ll have food and drink and live music,” says Campbell. She expects to welcome many of the art-world luminaries the gallery represents, such as painters Edward Aldrich, Kevin Red Star, Stephen Day, Thom Ross, and Jim Rey; sculptors Star Liana York and Gerald Balciar; Navajo jeweler Ray Tracey; and jeweler Ben Nighthorse, the former senator from Colorado and Campbell’s father, who turns 89 this year. Expect works to be on view from all these gallery stalwarts, and more.

Indeed, the 70 top artists whose works may be found at the gallery provide a strong foundation for its sterling reputation. Campbell gives equal credit for its longtime success to another key factor: a staff she describes as “a dynamite all-star team” that has continued to fulfill, and exceed, its service-oriented mission. She takes particular pride in the way Sorrel Sky’s employees quickly and effectively pivoted during the pandemic, when both locations had to be closed for many months. Campbell kept both the Durango and Santa Fe staffs fully employed, leading them in efforts to maintain and strengthen relationships with collectors—and, in the process, to faithfully represent the gallery’s artists. Throughout the pandemic, she says with justifiable pride, “There was no doom and gloom. Our artists appreciated it because we were able to perform amazing sales for them. Our customers appreciated our level of service, and the fact that we have brought and continue to bring real joy to people’s lives. And our staff was thrilled because their working lives didn’t change.”

Campbell looks for the spirit of gratitude to continue well beyond the anniversary party itself, with a full roster of shows planned at both locations this year. “Our positive mindset sets up art lovers and our artists alike for another amazing year,” she concludes. —Norman Kolpas

contact information

970.247.3555

www.sorrelsky.com

This story appeared in the April/May 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.