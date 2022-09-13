Show Preview | Small Works, Great Wonders

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City, OK

“Fun, festive, fast, and furious” is how Susan Patterson, curator of special exhibits at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, describes Small Works, Great Wonders, its 17th annual miniatures show and sale. The event, held at the Oklahoma City museum from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11, “just flies by so quickly,” she says of the festive evening. Unlike some other shows, buyers take their purchases home with them that night.

What makes the show featuring approximately 220 works so appealing? “I think it’s the size of the artwork—no larger than 16 by 20 inches for paintings and 20 by 20 by 20 for sculptures—plus the wide variety of media and styles, the price accessibility, and the wonderful quality of the work,” Patterson says. “It’s also a great opportunity for new and seasoned collectors to purchase the works of established artists who often may create in larger formats. And it’s a great introduction to the talents of emerging artists.”

Patterson expects more than half of the 121 invited artists to be on hand for the fixed-price sale. Over 20 Prix de West Invitational artists are featured, including John Moyers, Terri Kelly Moyers, Curt Walters, Daniel Smith, Sandy Scott, Z.S. Liang, Walter T. Matia, Huihan Liu, Teresa Elliott, Brent Cotton, Glenn Dean, Joseph Bohler, and William Acheff. Patterson notes that more than a dozen painters and sculptors are participating for the first time, including Brandon Bailey, Michelle Dunaway, Alice Leese, Jeremy Winborg, David Yorke, and sculptor Peregrine O’Gormley, a 2023 Prix de West Invitational guest artist. Most of the rest of the artists are previous Small Works participants, including painter JoAnn Peralta, who’s returning for her ninth year, and local favorite Kenny McKenna, back for his 13th appearance.

New this year is the Cynthia Post Directors’ Award, selected by members of the museum’s board of directors. Prospective buyers may preview the works in an online catalog at the end of October and on-site on Saturday, November 5. A proxy service is available for those unable to attend, and unsold works may be purchased online and at the museum through November 27.

With the gift-giving season just around the corner, Small Works, Great Wonders offers the perfect chance to start a collection for a loved one—or add to your own (no gift wrapping required). “Many attendees purchase works for their children and grandchildren,” Patterson says. “It’s a great way for them to feed their own passion and pass it along to family members. That’s often how the recipients catch the collecting bug themselves.” —Beth Williams

