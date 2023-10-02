Show Preview | Windows to the Divine

Gallery 1261, Denver, CO

October 13-14

The Colorado-based nonprofit, Windows to the Divine, celebrates its 25th anniversary this October alongside its Collectors for Connoisseurship (C4C) Arts Weekend at Gallery 1261 in Denver. Happening October 13 and 14, the C4C event includes the organization’s national exhibition and sale—this year titled Beauty & Spirit—special programming and member-only tours of private art collections.

“We are a unique nonprofit that promotes patronage and philanthropy,” says Shannon Robinson, president of Windows to the Divine. “Our goal is to encourage everyone regardless of financial means to collect art and support the special vocation of the living artist.”

During Beauty & Spirit, 38 elite artists of today will have art available including Casey Childs, Michelle Dunaway, Albert Handell, Ron Hicks, Quant Ho, Jane Hunt, David Leffel, Kyle Ma, Sherrie McGraw, C.W. Mundy, Jill Soukup and Daniel Sprick. Every edition of C4C honors one artist with the Fra Angelico Artist of the Year Award, with Adrienne Stein named as the 2023 recipient. The award, which is a glass sculpture created by Denver artist Kit Karbler, recognizes an artist “who inspires the community through their work and service to the art world.”

Stein will have several paintings in the exhibition including JULY LOTUS, which shows off her innate skill and techniques as well as her celebration of the natural world. As Windows to the Divine explains in a press release, “The lush magical environments and figure she depicts blend reality and fantasy, expressed through a world of symbolic imagery. Direct observation of nature coalesces with memory, imagination, art history, folklore, archetypes and natural elements that are fueled by a sense of personal as well as universal myths.”

The C4C Arts Weekend highlights are the Opening Reception of Beauty & Spirit on October 13, 4 to 8 p.m. and the Exhibition Salon, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The events, held at Gallery 1261, are open to the public with online reservation through the Windows to the Divine website.

contact information

www.windowstothedivine.org

Looking for the latest show previews, industry updates and artist profiles? Subscribe to Southwest Art today.