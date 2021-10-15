Show Preview | Southwest Art Invitational

October 13-November 30

Each issue of Southwest Art highlights as many important art events as space allows: gallery shows, auctions, plein-air events, museum invitationals, and much more, taking place around the West and beyond. This month, in addition to those important collector destinations, we’re introducing one of our own. The inaugural Southwest Art Invitational, a digital art fair, debuts online on Wednesday, October 13, and runs through Tuesday, November 30.

For this new virtual show, we’ve brought together more than 30 diverse fine artists who are offering curated selections of their work. Visit the show’s main page to get an overview of all the participants, then dive deeper to explore the artwork that most attracts your attention. When you find a piece you’d like to add to your collection, just follow the links to each artist’s own website to make your purchases.

The participating artists are joining us from around the country; many live in western states like New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and California, while others hail from the Midwest, the East Coast, and Canada. Together they offer a fascinating cross section of today’s art world. There’s a strong contingent of landscape paintings that turn the spotlight on classic scenes of the West, from yellow aspen trees to desert sage. There are impressive wildlife paintings and sculpture, capturing a wide range of animals in an equally wide range of styles. You’ll also find imaginative interpretations of the figure, intriguing still lifes, and even an abstract canvas or two.

Among the participating artists are Barbara Coleman, whose artwork captures the landscape of New Mexico in a loose, painterly style. Brent Greenwood, of Chickasaw and Ponca heritage, is a graduate of the renowned Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, NM. Deborah St. John achieves a high level of detail in her drawings of animals using colored pencils. Mick B. Harrison, a native of South Dakota, says he aims to imbue his work with “a certain hardiness” reminiscent of his subject matter itself. Peter Bucks, who lives in Chicago, has a strong background as an illustrator, muralist, concept artist, and painter. And there are many more talented artists to discover. It all adds up to a compelling show—and a terrific collecting opportunity.

contact information

www.southwestartinvitational.com

This story appeared in the October/November 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.