Show Preview | Santa Fe Art Auction

SFAA Showroom, Santa Fe, NM

November 4-7

Over the past several years, the Santa Fe Art Auction has expanded exponentially; it now hosts a themed sale almost monthly in many popular collecting categories. But the event that established the auction house in the western art market almost 30 years ago—and remains its most robust offering of all—is the late-fall Signature Live Auction. This year’s 29th annual edition is held November 4-7 at the auction house’s showroom in the heart of Santa Fe’s historic Baca District. It features approximately 400 works of art by both historic and contemporary artists from consignments and collections around the world.

Among the auction highlights are two early Fritz Scholder paintings from 1962, a rare 1980s Scholder titled PORTRAIT OF MR. YELLOW, and an early Kevin Red Star painting that the artist completed while studying at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe—all from the collection of the late Hopi jeweler Charles Loloma and his wife Georgia. Lots from the Christopher Cardozo Collection of Edward Curtis photography are also included.

The SFAA has made a concerted effort in recent years to raise awareness and the value of work from historic women artists of the West; this year is no exception as it brings to market works by Janet Lippincott, Beatrice Mandelman, Pablita Velarde, Anna Keener, Beulah Stevenson, and more. Collectors can also discover works from the Taos Society of Artists, Los Cinco Pintores, and the Transcendental Painting Group. Important works from contemporary artists John Nieto, Dan Namingha, Billy Schenck, and Kim Wiggins are on the block as well.

After holding its events virtually last year due to the pandemic, this year sees the return of the popular in-person reception on Thursday, November 4; the live auction on Saturday, November 6; and the Sunday-morning brunch on November 7. (Online bidding is also available through multiple platforms.)

“We are all looking forward to seeing full attendance from clients traveling in whom we haven’t seen in a long time,” says SFAA president and CEO Gillian Blitch. “We are one of the oldest auction houses in the West, and our Signature sale encompasses not just classic western American art but also the rich cultural diversity of New Mexico, across multiple media, and the burgeoning modernist developments in the Native American, Pueblo, and Indigenous art movements.” –Allison Malafronte

contact information

505.954.5858

www.santafeartauction.com

This story appeared in the October/November 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.