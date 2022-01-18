Show Preview | Southeastern Wildlife Expo

Various locations, Charleston, SC

February 17-20

Wildlife and sporting-art aficionados from around the country should make plans to head to the charming city of Charleston, SC, in February for the 40th annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition. The largest event of its kind in the country, SEWE boasts five exhibition sites across Charleston that showcase art exhibitions, conservation education, sporting demonstrations, live entertainment, and more, all centered around celebrating the great outdoors.

The main fine-art event takes place at the Charleston Place Hotel and features the work of nearly 100 wildlife and landscape painters, sculptors, and carvers. More than 1,500 works are for sale on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at the ticketed VIP Preview on Thursday, February 17, and at the black-tie Signature Gala & Sale later that evening. Additional private previews are scheduled the next day before the exhibition opens to the public.

The show’s Featured Artist this year is Julia Rogers, an avid traveler, nature enthusiast, and painter specializing in wildlife and plein-air landscapes. Her featured painting GOLDEN LIGHT is auctioned during the gala. Other exhibiting artists include Special Guest Artist Kathleen Dunphy and 2021 Featured Artist Mark Horton, as well as John Banovich, D. Eleinne Basa, Julie Jeppsen, Walter Matia, Stefan Savides, Sandy Scott, and Ezra Tucker.

Attendees can purchase freshly created works during the Quick Draw & Speed Sculpt on Friday, February 18, when artists create original pieces in just one hour while attendees watch. Visitors can also enjoy the SEWE Marketplace, where hundreds of handmade goods from local, regional, and national artisans are for sale.

One of the best things about this event is the engagement that it makes possible among artists, artisans, and collectors. “All of the exhibiting artists plan to be in attendance, and that is one of the distinguishing factors of SEWE,” says executive director John Powell. “Their participation in the events of the weekend allow collectors and enthusiasts to connect with both emerging and established artists from around the country and learn more about their creative processes.” —Allison Malafronte

contact information

843.723.1748

www.sewe.com

This story appeared in the February/March 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.