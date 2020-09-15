Show Preview | Sedona Plein Air Festival

On the Web, October 24-31

THIS YEAR’S Sedona Plein Air Festival, taking place completely on the web and featuring an all-women roster of artists, promises to be unlike any other edition in its 16-year history. Like so many other plein-air shows held in recent months, the Sedona Arts Center was challenged to host its signature event while being mindful of the safety of all involved, including the hundreds of visitors who attend the festival each fall in the stunning desert town of Sedona, AZ. In normal times, says the center’s marketing director, Kelli Klymenko, “People come for the celebration of Sedona.”

Now, when the virtual, eight-day festival kicks off on Saturday, October 24, as many as 26 participating artists are painting en plein air in their local environs around the country. Many of them plan to share live-streaming demonstrations, discussions, and time-lapse videos of their creative process on Sedona Arts Center’s social media pages. Starting on opening day, virtual visitors can see an online gallery featuring the artists’ works on the center’s website. Each artist submits one plein-air or studio work from her oeuvre to the opening exhibition, and then throughout the week, the artists continue to add freshly completed plein-air works to the ongoing show. All works in the gallery are available to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also noteworthy is this year’s all-female ensemble of artists. Inspired by the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting all women the right to vote, the Sedona Arts Center is celebrating The Year of the Woman as the festival’s 2020 theme, with help from the participating artists, including Michele Byrne, Peggy Immel, Natasha Isenhour, Carolyn Lindsey, Susiehyer, and Patty Voje. Distinguished plein-air artist Lyn Boyer serves as the judge of awards.

If there’s one thing that won’t change this year, it’s the diversity of styles and mediums on view. With the artists painting throughout the country, the subject matter is expected to be equally varied. As Klymenko puts it, “We’ll get to see more of the artists’ hometowns.” Next year, he adds, all of the artists are invited back to the festival to celebrate The Year of the Woman in person, allowing them the opportunity to paint en plein air in and around beautiful Sedona, the town that inspired it all. —Kim Agricola

