Show Preview | Sculpture Month

Santa Fe, NM

Canyon Road, May 24-26

THE CANYON ROAD Merchants Association ushers in the merry month of May with the first annual Sculpture Month along historic Canyon Road in Santa Fe, NM. Throughout the month, two dozen local fine-art galleries host a series of sculpture and garden tours, artists’ demonstrations, talks, and other interactive events devoted to the three-dimensional art form. “Walking along Canyon Road, you have such a wonderful variety of sculptural pieces to look at, and May is a nice time of year to walk around,” says CRMA board member Aleta Pippin, who owns Pippin Contemporary, one of the galleries participating in the event. “Everything is blooming, so this seemed like a good month to focus on sculpture,” she adds.

Many of the activities during the monthlong celebration happen over Memorial Day weekend, when a variety of sculptors come from near and far to demonstrate and discuss their creative processes at various galleries along the picturesque, adobe-dotted road. For one week beginning on Friday, May 24, for example, visitors to Sage Creek Gallery can observe western sculptor Scott Rogers, Native American sculptor Lincoln Fox, animal sculptor Kim Kori, and figurative sculptor Vala Ola demonstrate their unique processes in creating bronzes.

Meanwhile, Pippin Contemporary showcases sculptors among its stable who create large, outdoor pieces. On Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m., sculptor Greg Reiche gives visitors a tour of Pippin Contemporary’s sculpture gardens while discussing his own inspirations, techniques, and materials, which include sandstone, glass, steel, and brass. In the gardens, steel sculptor Joe Slack brings one of his creations to life using a hammer and an anvil. And inside the gallery, Suzanne Wallace Mears demonstrates the layering process she uses to create her kiln-formed glass sculptures.

A few sculpture shows also open along Canyon Road over the holiday weekend. Artist Barbara Meikle releases three new limited-edition bronze animal sculptures on Friday, May 24, at 5 p.m., at her eponymous gallery. That evening at Dominique Boisjoli Fine Art, sculptor Chris Turri unveils his latest works featuring repurposed metals and custom patinas [see page 60]. “The galleries are excited because Sculpture Month is something we’re all doing together,” says Pippin. “It helps create energy and enthusiasm. We want this to be an annual event every May that kicks off our season on Canyon Road.” —Kim Agricola

www.visitcanyonroad.com

