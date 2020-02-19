Auction Preview | Scottsdale Art Auction

Scottsdale, AZ

Legacy Gallery, April 4

THE FULL 50-YEAR span of Maynard Dixon’s remarkable painting career, from 1895 to 1945, is represented at this year’s Scottsdale Art Auction, headlining offerings that also include major works by Charles M. Russell, Frederic Remington, and six of the Taos Society artists, along with con-temporary masters. “I don’t recall a sale that has ever had this scope of Dixons available, as well as [this level of] quality,” notes Jack A. Morris Jr., one of the three partners in the auction and owner of Morris Fine Arts in Hilton Head Island, SC.

Morris cofounded the auction in 2005 with Michael Frost, owner of J.N. Bartfield Galleries in New York City, and Brad Richardson, owner of Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale, AZ. Since then the event has attracted standing-room-only crowds with lively bidding and has set numerous sales records, including 18 new records last year alone. Located upstairs at Legacy Gallery, the state-of-the-art facility seats 500. “People love to come to Scottsdale in April. It’s a great time of year,” Morris says.

This year’s offerings are on view beginning in mid-March. A preview takes place on Friday, April 3, and the auction takes place on April 4. A full-color catalogue is available, and all 350-plus lots can be seen on the auction’s website. “We had many more consignment offers than we could accommodate,” Morris says. “We had a hard time culling them down.”

At the top of the list are 13 major Dixon paintings that convey a strong sense of the artist’s development and range of subject matter over the years. Dixon forged friendships with many fellow artists, including Russell and Mexican muralist Diego Rivera; his wife was acclaimed Depression-era photographer Dorothea Lange. These connections “brought him into the sweep of American history, and his keen understanding of the currents of modernism, both here and in Europe, take his work far beyond the realm of western art,” Morris says. Among the artist’s paintings to be auctioned are TRAIL HERD (1936) and NEOLITHIC AFTERNOON (1930).

A very early cast of Russell’s sculpture WHERE THE BEST OF RIDERS QUIT, as well as Remington’s CHEYENNE from a 1908 cast, reflect the level of sculpture on the block this year, says Frost. Also noteworthy is a 13-inch bronze titled ELK BUFFALO by Henry Shrady, whose larger version of the same piece set a world-record price for the artist last year.

Morris adds that several lots offer an equally rare opportunity for collectors of historic western paintings: a Frank Tenney Johnson nocturnal painting titled TEJON—MY PALOMINO, and important works by Taos Society artists Joseph H. Sharp, E. Martin Hennings, Bert Geer Phillips, Ernest L. Blumenschein, E. Irving Couse, Walter Ufer, and Oscar E. Berninghaus.

Richardson points out that top contemporary artists are also well represented in the lineup. Among them: painters Martin Grelle, Logan Max-well Hagege, Mark Maggiori, and Kyle Polzin, and 20 members of Cowboy Artists of America. There are also six pieces from the estate of CAA member Kenneth Riley (1919-2015). As Morris puts it, “The quality of this show, in my opinion, is as good as we’ve ever had.” —Gussie Fauntleroy

contact information

480.945.0225

www.scottsdaleartauction.com

