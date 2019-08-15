Show Preview | Quest for the West

Indianapolis, IN

Eiteljorg Museum, September 6-November 17

ON THE EVENING of Friday, September 6, 49 top western artists and about 250 avid collectors and other art aficionados converge on the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art for the opening of the 14th annual Quest for the West Art Show and Sale, which benefits the museum with a percentage of the proceeds. Those present enjoy a first look at about 170 traditional and contemporary works that represent the very best in the genre today, all displayed in the elegant yet relaxed environs of the only museum of its kind in the Midwest. “It feels like a warmly welcoming family reunion,” says Johanna Blume, the museum’s interim curator of western art, history, and culture.

That hospitable evening gathering, however, is by no means the only attraction that the event offers. Earlier that afternoon, registrants have the opportunity to tour the homes of two local western art collectors. The evening reception also provides a look at a special retrospective show for last year’s recipient of the Artist of Distinction Award, H. David Wright; it features 26 of his impeccably researched, highly detailed scenes of the early American frontier, all on loan from collectors. In addition, about three dozen affordably priced miniature paintings and sculptures by show participants are on sale.

During the day on Saturday, a panel of artists discuss the creative process, focusing on works in the show. That evening, a live bugle call announces the beginning of the “luck-of-the-draw” sale, during which prospective buyers place intent-to-purchase slips in boxes beside the artworks, and one lucky name is drawn for each piece after the final of several bugle calls. “You’ll hear all sorts of fanfares, including the Star Wars theme, the traditional ‘Charge!’ and other iconic riffs,” says Blume. “People get a big kick out of it.”

The quality and range of available works is impressive, from George Hallmark’s detailed paintings of vintage buildings such as SAGRADO to David Grossmann’s gently abstracted contemporary landscapes like AUTUMN WIND THROUGH YELLOW TREE; from Karin Hollebeke’s immersive reimaginings of old western life typified by SEASON OF THE TRAPPER to the enthrallingly lifelike bronze FLY AWAY by renowned animal sculptor Gerald Balciar. Four widely respected artists are also new to the show or returning for the first time in several years: Navajo painter Tony Abeyta, realist sculptor Deborah Copenhaver Fellows, landscape painter Dave Santillanes, and historical painter Mian Situ.

At Saturday evening’s banquet and awards ceremony, which follows the sale, the eagerly anticipated 2019 Artist of Distinction Award is announced. Some attendees may receive a special prize: 35 of them will be randomly selected to take home a small limited-edition bronze bas-relief of a cardinal by sculptor Sandy Scott. While that may put a delightful finishing touch on the festivities, the many pleasures of Quest for the West continue through mid-November. All of the artworks can be seen with admission to the museum starting on September 8, with unsold works still available for purchase—offering the public a chance to appreciate fine western art while supporting one of the nation’s great museums. —Norman Kolpas

contact information

317.636.9378

www.eiteljorg.org

