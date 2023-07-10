Show Preview | Quest for the West

Eiteljorg Museum, Indianapolis, IN

September 10-October 8

Some of the biggest names in the Western art world will gather this September 8 to 10 for the much-acclaimed opening weekend of the 18th annual Quest for the West at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis. Over its nearly two decades, the Quest has solidified itself as a highly curated but varied show featuring work across mediums, subject matters and styles.

This year is no exception, according to Johanna M. Blume, Eiteljorg’s curator of Western art, history and culture. “We typically have around 50 artists. That’s what we strive for, and we’re always looking to have a balance of subject matter,” she says, and adds, “As we look at the roster each year, we like to maintain a certain level of continuity. There are a lot of artists who have been with us for a long time, but we’re always looking to inject new life into the show every year by finding those new, exciting voices that appeal to collectors as well.”

On view will be works by returning artists like Josh Elliott, John Fawcett, Abigail Gutting, Joseph McGurl, Jay Moore, Rock Newcomb, Don Oelze, Heide Presse, Gladys Roldan-de-Moras, Scott Rogers, Mateo Romero and Sandy Scott. Four newcomers—Luke Anderson, Dave LaMure Jr., Rich Loffler and Ezra Tucker—will also exhibit. Among the highlights are landscape paintings by Howard Post and Brad Teare; figurative pieces from Donna Howell-Sickles and Presse; and three-dimensional works from LaMure and Rogers.

The exhibition runs September 10 through October 8, but the opening weekend is when collectors can convene for the first chance to purchase exhibited work. Attendees will also enjoy several lectures and events, such as a visit to the Scottish Rite Cathedral and a reception honoring the Quest artists with Jim Hatzell, a Western film and TV advisor, as the guest speaker. The latter event takes place September 8, at 5 p.m., at the museum. During this time, visitors can meet the museum’s new president and CEO, Kathryn Haigh, and cast their ballots for the 7:35 p.m. “luck-of-the-draw” miniature art sale. The announcement of the Museum Purchase Award will happen that evening as well.

The main event takes place September 9, with a luncheon and discussion with Hatzell from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The reception and intent to purchase for the art show and sale will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with the “luck-of-the-draw” between 6:30 and 7:20 p.m. Following, at 7:30 p.m., is the banquet and the awards ceremony where the remainder of the honored works will be revealed.

For a complete schedule of events, information about purchasing tickets and full a lineup of the exhibiting artists, please visit the Eiteljorg Museum’s website. —Rochelle Belsito

