Show Preview | Quest for the West

Eiteljorg Museum, Indianapolis, IN

September 9-October 9

Now celebrating its 17th year, the Quest for the West Art Show and Sale at the Eiteljorg Museum is one of the top western art shows in the country, bringing together collectors and artists for two fixed-price, luck-of-the-draw sales and a weekend jam-packed with festivities. “What makes Quest so special is that it feels like a reunion every year,” Johanna M. Blume, the museum’s curator of western art, history, and culture, says with genuine affection. “There are a lot of really strong connections, bonds, and friendships forged among artists, attendees, collectors, staff, and volunteers.” Blume says she anticipates up to 250 Quest patrons this year.

The convivial sale weekend, presented by the Western Art Society and Avis Foundation, Inc., begins on Friday, September 9, with an afternoon social at the home of local western art collectors. Evening festivities start at 5 p.m. in the Allan Whitehill Clowes Sculpture Court, the museum’s newly expanded and renovated multipurpose space fresh for its inaugural event. Participants gather there for a reception and program to celebrate Denis Milhomme, who was selected as the Distinguished Artist at last year’s show. The night continues with the opening of the gallery exhibition that showcases his work through October 9. The prestigious Harrison Eiteljorg Purchase Award is also announced, and the awarded work joins the museum’s permanent collection. The evening culminates with the fixed-price, luck-of-the-draw miniature art sale—perfect for those making their initial foray into the western art world or wanting to fill a spot in their collection.

Saturday, September 10, features a day trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the famed Indianapolis 500. A reception kicks off at the museum at 5 p.m., followed by the fixed-price, luck-of-the-draw main sale at 6:30 p.m., and a banquet and awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. The weekend concludes with a farewell breakfast on Sunday morning. All of the pieces in the main sale are on view through October 9, and works not sold remain available for purchase.

Blume speaks highly of the 50 new and returning artists and their works depicting the western world in a variety of styles, genres, and media. “We have the top western artists working today—some very established names in the field as well as rising stars,” she says. Among the returning artists are Michael Dudash, George Hallmark, Brett Allen Johnson, Mark Kelso, and Gladys Roldán-de-Moras. Those making their first Quest appearance are Abigail Gutting, William Haskell, Don Oelze, Mateo Romero, Brad Teare, and Gayle Weisfield. While Blume is enthusiastic about all of the works, she cites Haskell’s style as “really interesting, verging into the abstract, with great, bold colors and bold shapes.” She also notes Johnson’s ABUNDANCE for its soothing color palette and shapes. “I’m a big fan of Maynard Dixon and those early modernists, and you can see the connections in his work to those who came before,” she says.

Blume sums up the opening-weekend atmosphere succinctly, saying, “The events themselves are so homey, it feels like we’re bringing everyone together into our home at the museum.” —Beth Williams

317.636.9378

www.eiteljorg.org

