Show Preview | Prix de West Invitational

Oklahoma City, OK

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, September 11-13

THE 48TH ANNUAL Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale opened some two months later this year than it typically does at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Rather than in early June, it debuted on August 1 in support of the nationwide effort to contain the spread of Covid-19. In addition, the sale and other festivities that usually celebrate the show’s opening weekend have been shifted to its closing weekend instead, making Oklahoma City an important destination for collectors in mid-September.

Despite the changes, the weekend abounds as always in engaging events to complement the art. On Friday, September 11, visitors can attend a talk by prominent painter Quang Ho, entitled A Life Journey Through Art, at 10:15 a.m., an authors’ and artists’ book-signing at noon, and another lecture at 1 p.m. on the influence of New York’s Salmagundi Club on western art and artists, given by the club’s former chairman, Tim Newton. A cocktail reception at 6 p.m. (for which reservations are required) provides an excellent opportunity to preview the 272 works from 89 artists on view in the museum’s galleries.

Saturday features a talk by sculptor Paul Moore, winner of last year’s prestigious Prix de West Purchase Award; another book signing at 11:30 a.m.; an awards presentation at noon; and afternoon artists’ demonstrations by painters Scott Burdick, Andrew Peters, and Scott Tallman Powers. The weekend’s main event—the fixed-price drawing for art—starts at 6:30 that evening, with online proxy bidding also available. Wrapping up the night is a live auction of 10 to 12 works, with the option of proxy bidding and 100 percent of proceeds donated to the museum.

Long renowned for the exceptional quality of its art, this year’s exhibition promises added power and focus that may well reflect the artists’ seclusion these past several months. Consider, for example, PROTECTING THE ELDERS by William Acheff, an artist known for his trompe l’oeil still-life paintings. This year, however, he presents a stunning realist portrait of a traditionally dressed tribal elder wearing a red cloth face mask. “Even a hundred years from now, someone who sees that painting won’t have to look to see what year it was painted,” observes Susan Patterson, the museum’s curator of special exhibits and manager of Prix de West. Steve Kestrel’s ROCKFISH, meanwhile, found some of its inspiration in a stone the artist already had on hand in his studio, its inherent sparkle perfectly suggesting the fish’s scales. This year’s two guest artists add even more variety to the offerings, with Eric Bowman’s DESERT CROSSING portraying a romantic Old West image of a horse and rider, and Teresa Elliot presenting a fine example of her realist equine portraiture in FREE MARE.

“All of this year’s participating artists have given us exceptional works,” concludes Patterson. “Even in these difficult times, Prix de West is second to none, and I hope anyone who’s traveling through Oklahoma City will stop by to view this extraordinary exhibition.” —Norman Kolpas

