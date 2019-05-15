Show Preview | Prix de West Invitational

Oklahoma City, OK

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, June 7-August 4

THIS SUMMER, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum once again hosts one of the most anticipated annual events in the western art world, the Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale. The show opens on the weekend of June 7-8, and works remain on display and available for purchase through August 4. Opening-weekend festivities include seminars, demonstrations, a live auction, receptions, an awards presentation, and—of course—the highly anticipated Saturday-evening sale-by-draw. Reservations are required for most events.

Now in its 47th year, Prix de West is known for unveiling exciting new works by many of the finest contemporary western artists in the country. The 2019 edition is sure to impress again, with approximately 300 total works expected from the 99 participating artists; painters Quang Ho, Ron Kingswood, and Daniel W. Pinkham are part of the show for the first time this year. “I always look forward to seeing what our incredible artists bring to the show. It’s such a great wonder and surprise to see how they portray the American West in new and different ways each year,” says Susan Patterson, the museum’s curator of special exhibits. “The works they create are truly a testament to the incredible talent, passion, and dedication of these artists,” she says, adding, “they never disappoint.”

One example of such dedication is an impressive mixed-media piece by veteran Prix de West artist and 2017 Purchase Award winner T. Allen Lawson titled BLACK ANGUS. The piece, like its subject, is massive, measuring 5 feet high and over 8 feet wide. Before he even got to work creating the piece, Patterson explains, Lawson collected and studied Angus cattle bones in order to get the anatomy of this huge and beautiful creature just right. “To me, that’s an exceptional example of an artist who took an idea and stepped into his creativity, passion, and fascination with his subject to create a stunning work that’s sure to be a showstopper this year,” Patterson says. “That’s the kind of excitement that unfolds every year when you’re working with this caliber of artists,” she adds enthusiastically.

The event is also known for showcasing the wide variety of works being created in the world of western art today, with an array of paintings and sculptures ranging from historical subject matter that reflects the early days of the West to more contemporary and impressionistic works depicting landscapes, wildlife, figures, and more. “The subject matter is broad and deep because there are so many stories to tell about the West—and we encourage and appreciate the incredible range our artists exhibit in the show,” says Patterson, explaining that each artist brings a different point of view to the overarching story of the West that’s woven together throughout the show. It’s as if the artists are contributing their own unique chapters, adding valuable perspective to our collective un-derstanding and interpretation of that story. —Lindsay Mitchell

405.478.2250

www.nationalcowboymuseum.org

